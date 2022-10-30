Christin Lamb Murder: Where is James Peterson Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Killer Carnies: House of Mirrors’ follows the gruesome abduction, rape, and murder of 8-year-old Christin Lamb in Powell in Park County, Wyoming, in July 1998. She had gone to Powell for the carnival and to visit her grandparents’ house with her family.

The episode follows the abduction and the discovery of her body, the ensuing investigation, and how the perpetrator was nabbed at the end. If you want to know more about the crime as well as the identity and current whereabouts of the perpetrator, we have you covered. Without further ado, let us begin then, shall we?

How Did Christin Lamb Die?

Christin Lamb was 8 years old in July of 1998. She had just moved to Laramie, Wyoming, but was visiting her maternal grandparents in Powell, Wyoming, to attend the county fair. She was a beautiful little redheaded girl. She was described as very friendly, smart, kind, and caring, someone who gave away hugs freely. Her mother said the one thing that always stood out in Christin was her “unshakable faith” in God.

Christin had prayed to receive Jesus when she was only 4 years old. Soon she was witnessing to everyone who would listen. Her stepfather Eric Lampman said that she “was not afraid to talk to people about God and if they did not listen she would work to make them listen to just that much harder.” Christin’s grandfather said that Christin was always at the top of her class. Her teacher would give tickets out for good work done in class. The children could then use them to get little gifts.

The teacher noticed that Christin was not in line to get her rewards. Christin told her that she wasn’t going to get any gifts. Her reason: she had given all her tickets away to those children who didn’t get any because she wanted to share. On the warm Sunday evening of July 19th, 8-year-old Christin Lamb was riding her red scooter less than a block and a half from the home of her grandparents. When she failed to return by 10 p.m., her mother contacted the police. Christin’s broken scooter was discovered in Powell’s landfill on the 3rd of August. Her tiny body was discovered two days later.

Who Killed Christin Lamb?

The police initially did not have any leads on who the killer was. They focused on the people working at the nearby carnival as their primary suspects since they were transient and could flee the scene. However, they found no promising leads or suspects that could help them pinpoint the killer of the little girl. As days passed by, they decided to wider their search net.

The police prepared a list of registered sexual offenders in the city of Powell and combed through the list, checking every individual for an alibi on the night of the murder. Eventually, they had gone through the whole list but could not find any suspect for the abduction and homicide of the girl. It was a stroke of luck when one of the officers remembered one individual who was not on the list of registered sexual offenders but was convicted earlier of harassing a minor.

Meanwhile, a hundred feet from her grandparents’ home, Christin already lay dead in a trailer belonging to a 22-year-old man’s ex-wife. James Eric Peterson was babysitting his stepdaughter and son. Peterson has a history of sexual offenses including one involving a minor. It is believed he invited Christin into the trailer (he claimed to police to have had sex with her on a previous occasion). I’ll spare you the details at this point, but the child was sexually assaulted before her death.

To cover his crime, Peterson placed Christin’s body in an army duffel bag and then placed the duffel bag inside a large garbage bag. He dismantled her little red scooter. This man then carried the garbage bag and scooter and threw them in the trailer park’s communal dumpster like so much rubbish for disposal.

Where is James Peterson Today?

On October 27th of 1998, Peterson pleaded guilty to four charges in connection with Christin’s abduction, molestation, and murder. By doing so, he avoided the death penalty but will spend the rest of his life in the Wyoming State Prison with no possibility of parole. He was also convicted of the rape of another minor whose identity had been prevented by the court to make public.

Christin’s grandfather, Edward Smith started the Christin Lamb Foundation, a well-respected volunteer agency that springs into action when a child is missing. The foundation promotes the idea that parents should have samples of their children’s DNA, useful for both medical and identification purposes.

