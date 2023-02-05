Christina Carlin-Kraft Murder: Where is Jonathan Harris Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Playboy Murders Moth to a Flame’ depicts the brutal murder of 36-year-old Christina Carlin-Kraft inside her Philadelphia apartment in August 2018. The episode takes the viewers through the dazzling world of modeling and gives them a slice of life led by Christina by interviewing her family, friends, and colleagues, and masterfully depicts the investigation that led to nabbing the perpetrator. If you’re interested in the identity of the killer and their current whereabouts, here’s what we know so far.

How Did Christina Carlin-Kraft Die?

Christina Rose Carlin-Kraft was born on November 11, 1981, to Stuart and the late Dawn Ann Carlin in Egg Harbor Township in Atlantic County, New Jersey. Her extraordinary beauty landed her modeling jobs when she was a teen and her Model Mayhem page lists her work with many notable brands and magazines. She carried herself with grace, was kind to others, and her delicate balance of traits assisted her to achieve early success in a fashion career.

All these attributes helped the small-town girl to move to the center of the fashion business – Manhattan’s West Village and Philadelphia’s Main Line. Her long string of modeling jobs included Vanity Fair, Maxim Magazine, Victoria’s Secret, Redkin, L’Oreal, MAC Cosmetics, Playboy, QVC, Smashbox makeup, and more. She gushed over her work in her bio saying, “I did a tasteful photo shoot for Playboy that was beyond Hollywood glamour.”

Whether spending time with her family and friends, tending to animals, or advancing her career, Christina carried herself with warmth and grace. Hence it came as a shock when she was found dead in bed on August 22, 2018, with bones broken in her face and substantial bruises. Officials said they had gone over to her Ardmore apartment to conduct a welfare check at the insistence of her fiance. An autopsy performed at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was ligature strangulation and manner of death homicide.

Who Killed Christina Carlin-Kraft?

Alex Ciccotelli, Carlin-Kraft’s boyfriend, testified Monday that he hadn’t heard from her for about 24 hours, a break in her normal behavior that worried him. His anxiety worsened after a security system in the condo sent updates to his smartphone showing activity in the unit until 5:00 am. When he went to the condo to check on her, he found that the door had been latched from the inside.

Police officers responding to the scene broke down the door and found the place in disarray, with blood splatters in the kitchen and master bedroom. On the bed, they found Carlin-Kraft, her body wrapped in a bundle of clothing and bedding that investigators likened to a “cocoon.” Harris was arrested in August, about a week after Carlin-Kraft’s body was discovered in her unit in Cambridge Square condominiums.

After his arrest, Harris confessed to killing Carlin-Kraft, telling investigators the two had consensual sex, drank multiple bottles of wine, and used cocaine. When Harris asked for payment for the drugs — which he estimated as being worth $1,200 — Carlin-Kraft allegedly refused, sparking a struggle in which she struck him with a wine bottle and he pummeled her multiple times.

Harris claimed he and Carlin-Kraft did cocaine and had consensual sex. He said he then got into a fight with her when she allegedly refused to pay $1,200 for the drugs. Harris repeatedly punched Carlin-Kraft, breaking her sinuses, and he said when she attempted to phone 911, he strangled her. Harris claimed he was unaware he had killed Carlin-Kraft when he left her Ardmore apartment and that her death was an accident.

“I covered her with a blanket because I didn’t want to see her like that. I knew she was hurt really bad,” Harris reportedly said in a confession that was played during his trial in a Montgomery County courtroom. Despite his claims she used cocaine, the drug was never found at Carlin-Kraft’s home. The medical examiner determined only alcohol — not illegal substances —was in the victim’s system at the time of her death.

In court, a defense attorney for Harris admitted his client was high on cocaine, marijuana, and K2 the night of Carlin-Kraft’s murder. “His story was that it was over cocaine, but given the circumstances around this murder, it makes no sense that this was about drugs,” Assistant District Attorney Roderick Fancher told jurors. “Was it over sex? Was it over money? We won’t know, because the only person who did know was killed in that bedroom that night.”

Where is Jonathan Harris Now?

“Ms. Kraft was a vulnerable person, and this defendant took advantage of that when he went back to her apartment and beat her and brutally murdered her,” then-Assistant District Attorney Brianna Ringwood argued at trial, according to The Inquirer. The prosecutor noted the victim’s “last moments on this Earth were horrendous, were horrifying…”

“This man beat, bound, and strangled Christina Kraft in her home, and did so with intent so that she couldn’t come into this courtroom to tell you what he did to her,” Ringwood said. “Everything he did was to silence that truth.” In addition to the homicide charge, Harris was convicted of kidnapping, possession of an instrument of a crime, and strangulation.

In August 2019, Harris was sentenced to life behind bars for Carlin-Kraft’s murder, plus an additional 22 and a half to 45 years of consecutive time in connection with the other charges against him. “She was an absolute light in this world and he snuffed it out,” the victim’s mother, Casey Kraft, said following the trial. As per official court records, he is currently serving his sentence at the State Correctional Institution – Phoenix in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

Read More: Kenny Creamer: Where is Anna Creamer’s Husband Now?