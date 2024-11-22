Christina Hildreth: What Happened to Shawn Grate’s Ex-Girlfriend?

In April 2005, Christina Hildreth believed she had found her soulmate when she first met Shawn Grate in Ohio. He seemed like the perfect partner—loving, caring, and attentive not only to her but also to her children. However, as time went on, Shawn’s behavior began to raise alarm, and Christina realized she needed to end the relationship. Breaking away from Shawn, however, proved to be far more challenging than she had anticipated. In the Investigation Discovery episode of ‘Evil Lives Here,’ titled ‘I Didn’t Know It Was Blood,’ Christina opens up about the details of her time with Shawn and the chilling realities she faced.

Christina Hildreth Alleged That Shawn Grate’s Abusive Behavior Escalated Over Time

In April 2005, Christina Hildreth was introduced to Shawn Grate through her stepsister. From their very first meeting, Shawn seemed attentive and eager to impress her. Having recently come out of a serious relationship herself, Christina felt an instant connection to him. Their relationship progressed quickly, and they began dating soon after. Reflecting on those early days, Christina admitted there were red flags about Shawn that she overlooked at the time. One notable concern was his reluctance to discuss his childhood—any time she brought it up, he would quickly dismiss the topic, leaving her with unanswered questions.

However, Christina said the dynamic began to shift after she and Shawn moved in together at the Woodbine Apartments in Bucyrus, Ohio. She started to see a different side of him—one marked by paranoia and possessiveness. According to her, Shawn disliked socializing with others and often started arguments when she stayed out late after work. She recalled an incident when Shawn had been staying at his father’s house for several days to work on remodeling. When she visited him there, his behavior was unusually dismissive. She noticed he was repainting the floors, and when she offered to help, he directed her to clean some red stains on the floor. At the time, Christina assumed they were rust stains. However, with everything that transpired afterward, she now harbors deep suspicions about what those stains truly were.

Christina recounted that Shawn’s paranoia escalated over time. He would often wake up in the middle of the night in a state of terror. At the same time, his behavior toward her took a dark turn. Christina described how he became verbally abusive and started acting strangely. She alleged that Shawn went to great lengths to control her, even going as far as turning off her alarms to prevent her from going to work, effectively keeping her confined indoors. Concerned and feeling trapped, Christina reached out to her mother, expressing her desperate need to leave him, but she found little support. Over time, Shawn allegedly isolated her from her friends and family, cutting off her support system entirely. Eventually, he even removed her children from the house, leaving Christina feeling utterly alone and powerless.

Christina Hildreth’s Accusations Led to Shawn Grate’s Arrest in 2010

Christina alleged that one terrifying night, she woke up to find her hands and feet tied, with Shawn standing over her. Though he reportedly tried to calm her, she was adamant that he untie her. She recalled how Shawn’s paranoia seemed to spiral out of control, leading him to bolt the doors and windows so securely that she could no longer see outside. The situation reached a breaking point in June 2010 when Shawn physically assaulted her, resulting in a broken arm. Christina said he rushed her to the hospital, and when questioned by the nurses, she finally revealed the truth about the abuse she had been enduring. Unfortunately, by the time law enforcement was alerted, Shawn had already fled.

Terrified for her safety, Christina followed the police’s advice to avoid staying in the house she had shared with Shawn. However, she returned briefly to gather her belongings, only to find Shawn waiting for her. According to Christina, he attacked her again, this time wielding a knife. Her cries for help drew the attention of neighbors, who promptly called the police. Despite being in imminent danger, Christina claimed she assured the officers she was safe, hoping to de-escalate the situation. After the police left, Christina used her quick thinking to convince Shawn she would help him evade the authorities. Once he let his guard down and allowed her to leave, she immediately contacted the police. Shawn was arrested and later convicted of domestic violence. He received a sentence of 180 days in jail. Although there were discussions about releasing him early, his full sentence was ultimately enforced.

Christina Hildreth Understood The Importance of Telling Her Story

Two years after parting ways with Shawn, Christina Hildreth learned from a friend that he was still searching for her. Consumed by fear, she took drastic measures to ensure her safety, changing her home, car, and any identifiable aspects of her life. It wasn’t until September 2016, six years later, that she received news from a journalist that Shawn had been charged with the murders of two women and the kidnapping and sexual assault of another. She said that even though it was shocking, it was something she should have seen for herself.

The revelation left Christina reeling, but she recognized the importance of sharing her story. That same year, she participated in several interviews and appeared on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ to shed light on her harrowing experience living with a suspected serial killer. She said that she knew she was lucky to have survived living with him. While Christina has since moved on with her life, one cause remains close to her heart—ensuring that Shawn’s death sentence is carried out effectively and without delay.

