Christine Harron Murder: Where is Anthony Ringel Now?

In May 1993, Christine Harron from Hanover, Ontario, left her home, telling her mother she was headed to school. Her mother watched her turn in the direction of her school, but Christine never returned home. In the weeks that followed, her family and friends rallied together in an effort to locate her. Meanwhile, police speculated that she might have left voluntarily. However, in 2004, a phone call to the authorities suggested that the young girl had tragically died. Season 9 of CBS’s podcast ‘Someone Knows Something’ delves into the details of her murder and the pursuit of justice that followed.

Christine Harron Went Missing While She Was on Her Way to School

Christine Harron was born on May 11, 1978, to Mary Ann and Lauren Harron. She grew up as a caring older sister to her younger brother, Shawn, with whom she shared a close bond and often looked after. From an early age, she demonstrated a strong sense of agency and self-confidence, standing up for herself and doing things her way. Her determined and willful nature was an integral part of who she was. However, her parents’ separation deeply affected her. While she moved in with her mother and brother, she maintained a close relationship with her father.

When Christine’s father passed away when she was just 10 or 11 years old, her world seemed to crumble. The loss took a toll on her, leading to a loss of interest in school and occasional arguments with her mother. Her stepfather, Shawn Russwurm, tried his best to support her, but Christine preferred to keep to herself. She was determined to navigate her emotions on her own terms. Just a week after her 15th birthday, on the morning of May 18, 1993, she informed her mother that she wouldn’t be attending school that day. This led to an argument between the daughter and mother, who wasn’t pleased with the former’s decision. Christine stayed home for most of the day, watching television, but at around 1:30 pm, she announced she was heading to John Diefenbaker Secondary School, where she was a Grade 9 student.

Christine’s mother watched her walk out the door and turn in the direction of the school, relieved that she would at least be attending her afternoon classes. However, she never returned home. That evening, Mary Ann called one of her daughter’s friends, only to learn that the latter had never made it to school. After reaching out to a few more people and still unable to find her, the worried mother contacted the police around 9 pm. Initially, the authorities assumed Christine had left of her own accord and would eventually return, but this theory began to seem increasingly unlikely. With no trace of her and no new leads for years, the police concluded by 2016 that Christine had likely fallen victim to foul play and was presumed dead. Her remains have never been recovered.

Evidence Against Christine Harron’s Killer Was Deemed Inadmissible in Court

In the days following Christine Harron’s disappearance, friends and family rallied together, searching tirelessly in every possible location. There were a few reported sightings and numerous theories about what might have happened, but none led to any solid clues. Her mother and stepfather followed their own leads in desperation, but these efforts also proved fruitless. A significant breakthrough came only in August 2004, when a local man named Anthony Ringel reportedly confessed to Christine’s murder while intoxicated at a gathering. The confession led to his immediate arrest, finally offering what seemed to be the answers the police and her family had been waiting for.

In September 2006, during a pretrial hearing, the judge determined that the evidence collected by the police would be inadmissible in court. Reports indicated that Ringel had not been properly informed of his rights during his interviews with investigators. Additionally, it was reported that he was taken to a site where Christine’s remains were allegedly located, despite his lawyer advising against it. This procedural misstep caused the case to collapse almost instantly, leaving Christine’s family devastated and feeling as though they were back to square one in their search for justice. The police were given 12 months to pursue the case if they found new evidence, but they never materialized.

Undercover Officers Managed to Get a Confession from the Killer

In 2012, the police reopened their investigation into Christine Harron’s case based on new evidence that has not been publicly disclosed. This time, undercover officers moved into the trailer park where Anthony Ringel was living and successfully obtained a confession. Over time, he admitted that on May 18, 1993, he had seen Christine walking through a park on her way to school. He claimed he was feeling “sexually frustrated” and seized the opportunity to approach her. He confessed to grabbing her by the arm and taking her to a secluded area near the Saugeen River, where he pushed her into the water and later caught up with her downstream.

Ringel admitted to sexually assaulting Christine and made disturbing remarks during his confession. He stated that she should have screamed or fought back if she was unwilling. He refused to accept full responsibility for the crime and instead attempted to justify his actions. He revealed he was afraid Christine would identify him, as they both belonged to the same small-town community. Overcome with fear, he confessed that he suffocated her in the water and mud and left her on the riverbank. The next day, he returned to the scene to conceal her remains with twigs and debris. According to the medical examiner, Christine’s remains likely decomposed over time, and subsequent flooding of the Saugeen River would have washed away any traces that were left.

Anthony Ringel is Serving a Life Sentence Today

The police re-arrested Anthony Ringel on February 27, 2013. Armed with his confession and a strong case against him, he opted to plead guilty in October 2016. As part of the plea deal, his charges were reduced from first-degree murder to second-degree murder. During his sentencing, he chose to remain silent and did not address Christine Harron’s family. He was subsequently handed a life sentence with the possibility of parole after 12 years. From what we can tell, he remains in custody in Ontario and has not filed any appeals to date. Based on his sentencing, Ringel will be eligible for parole in 2028.

Read More: Lauren Giddings Murder: Where is Stephen McDaniel Now?