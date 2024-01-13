Christopher Chanowitz: Why Did He Try to Kill His Wife? Where is He Now?

Tracy Chanowitz approached the police and told them that her husband had tried to kill her. It was not impossible to believe given the systemic violence that women face mostly at the hands of their domestic partners. However, Christopher Chanowitz was a devoted husband and a father and there was nothing seemingly wrong with his relationship with Tracy and it felt like everything was normal. ‘Who the (Bleep) Did I Marry?: The Hangman’ discusses if Tracy’s claims were true and gathers more details about the entire case.

Why Did Christopher Chanowitz Try to Kill His Wife?

In 1998, Tracy Chanowitz and her husband Christopher Chanowitz had not been intimate for about four years. Tracy sensed turbulence in her marriage but struggled to pinpoint the cause. As a teacher in a Newburg school, Tracy had been married to Christopher for 14 years and had a daughter named Taylor with him and they had settled into a routine normal life in New York. Tracy attempted various measures, such as dieting and exercising, to rekindle their relationship. She also refrained from asking him questions about his whereabouts, hoping to avoid being perceived as nagging.

In August 1998, Christopher informed Tracy that he was preparing a surprise for her in the garage and led her there twice with the condition that she be blindfolded. On both occasions, he mentioned that his planned surprise was not yet ready. Tracy, at this point, speculated that Christopher might be preparing to come out as gay. However, when she directly asked him, he denied it. The situation took a different turn on September 13, 1998, when Christopher once again took Tracy to the garage, blindfolded, but this time, events unfolded in another way.

This time, Tracy sensed a weight on her neck and instinctively flinched, causing her blindfold to loosen. As she removed the blindfold, she was shocked by the scene before her. Christopher had installed a pulley on the garage ceiling, threading a rope through it with a noose at the other end, which he had lowered onto Tracy’s neck. Wearing gloves, Christopher held the rope from the opposite end. Tracy noticed that all the garage windows were covered with plywood and black garbage bags, prompting her to urgently question Christopher about the situation.

At this moment, Christopher disclosed distressing news to Tracy, revealing his intention to kill her and then himself in a double suicide. He confessed that for the past six years, he had been involved in a relationship with another woman named Kathy and had a daughter, Megan, with her. Christopher expressed a desire to build a life with Kathy, Megan, and their daughter Taylor. Overwhelmed and frustrated, he felt he had no other solution. Tracy, skeptical and alarmed, quickly left the garage and returned to the house. She reached out to her sister, Kelly Longinott, who promptly came to Tracy’s aid. Kelly took the initiative to dial 911 for immediate assistance.

Upon the police’s arrival, Christopher was found in the kitchen, and he was separated to provide his statement. He openly shared the details of his plan with the police, disclosing everything that had transpired. Christopher cooperated fully, revealing the location of the gun he intended to use for suicide, as well as where he had stored the rope and blindfold. When the police recovered the gun, they discovered it was not loaded, and there was no ammunition found nearby. Collecting these items, the police arrested Christopher on charges of attempted murder.

Christopher Chanowitz is Leading a Private Life Today

On February 5, 1999, Christopher Chanowitz faced indictments for attempted murder in the second degree, menacing in the second degree, and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree. Following the dismissal of Christopher’s motion to suppress his initial statement to the police and the recovery of items from his home, his trial commenced on March 9, 2000. In his defense, Christopher contended that he never intended to kill his wife, Tracy Chanowitz. He asserted that his actions were aimed at frightening her, signaling the end of their marriage. Christopher claimed he sought to make Tracy dislike him to the extent that she would choose to leave him voluntarily.

Christopher was found guilty on all charges, receiving a 15-year sentence for attempted murder, along with an additional year for the remaining charges, to be served concurrently. He appealed his sentence, invoking his Miranda rights and presenting various arguments about the ethics of his case. However, on February 3, 2003, his appeal was denied. Christopher attempted several motions questioning the appellate hearing’s ruling, but as of the latest reports, none have been successful. He likely served his sentence, with a projected release date in 2015, and has since led a quiet life.

Read More: Dru Sjodin Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?