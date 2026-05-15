Christopher “Chris” Bowers: Where is the Killer Now?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: Secrets on Hot Springs Drive’ and ABC’s ’20/20: Murder Next Door’ delve deep into the gruesome killing of a devoted wife and doting mother named Kay Parsons in her home on Hot Springs Drive in Grovetown, Georgia, in March 2009. The investigation eventually led the detectives to her neighbor, Becky Sears, and her son, Christopher “Chris” Bowers, who committed the murder. Despite his best efforts to derail the investigation, the police managed to gather enough evidence against him and brought him to justice for the homicide of Kay.

Christopher “Chris” Bowers Staged Kay Parsons’ Murder Scene as a Botched Robbery

Born in 1989 to Rebecca Sears, Christopher Sean Bowers AKA Chris was one of her oldest sons and a brother to Michael Bowers. After Becky’s marriage to Tony Sears, Christopher became a brother to three half-siblings as his mother shared three more children with Tony. By the time he turned 18, he was given his own residence, purchased by Becky, who resided on Hot Springs Drive in Grovetown, Georgia, next to Kay Parsons. The two women were friends and coworkers at the Healing Hands Physical Therapy Center. As Becky became romantically involved with Kay’s husband, David Parsons, she told Christopher all about it and also allegedly asked him to get rid of Kay so that she could be with David. According to Becky, on the fateful morning of March 25, 2009, she dropped Christopher off at her house and went to drop her other kids off at school.

Meanwhile, Christopher broke into Kay’s home and attacked her with a claw hammer and a baseball bat, before staging the scene as a botched robbery and fleeing the area. Becky alleged that she found Christopher with blood on his face and clothing, and he told her that he had beaten Kay severely. He took off his blood-stained clothes and stuffed them in the backpack, after which his mother took him to the physical therapy center. In order to avoid suspicion, they also allegedly ransacked their home before leaving the area. After the police discovered the gruesome crime scene, they began investigating the attack, which soon became a homicide after Kay succumbed to her injuries the following day. During the investigation, the detectives suspected Kay’s husband, contractor Mitch, who called 911, and Becky’s other son, Michael.

Soon, the authorities began to suspect Christopher and Becky’s possible involvement. Thus, in order to derail the investigation, the mother and son orchestrated a shooting of Becky right outside the Healing Hands clinic. As per Becky’s account, the supposed plan was that Christopher would only threaten her with a gun while she was on a phone call with a witness. However, he ended up pulling the trigger and shooting her in the leg. Within a few days of the incident, the police connected the dots and gathered enough evidence against Christopher, who was arrested outside his home and brought in for questioning. Refusing to answer any of the questions, he asked for an attorney. Eventually, both Christopher and Becky were charged with murder, armed robbery, and burglary in connection with Kay Parsons’ death.

Christopher Bowers is Currently Incarcerated at a Georgia Prison

On May 13, 2009, Christopher Bowers and Becky Sears pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. While the prosecution pushed for the death penalty, the defense argued that no direct physical evidence or eyewitness testimony connected Christopher and Becky to the murder. Three years later, Becky made a plea deal with the prosecution and led the detectives to Christopher’s blood-stained clothes, which she had stashed away in her mother’s attic. She also admitted that the shooting she sustained outside her workplace was a ruse to throw off the cops.

Before his trial began, Christopher also pleaded guilty to murder, armed robbery, and burglary, avoiding the death penalty. On May 11, 2012, Christopher was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder charge, life in prison for the armed robbery charge, and 20 years for the burglary charge. All the sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. As of today, the killer is in his late 30s and serving his sentence at the Smith State Prison in Glennville, Georgia.

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