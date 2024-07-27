Christy Blankenship Murder: Where is Kevin Michael Blankenship Now?

Christina Blankenship, a mother of four, was a cherished member of her community in Baker City, Oregon. Known for her warm and joyful demeanor, she was a popular hairdresser whose clients specifically requested her for their styling needs. In August 2010, the news of her untimely death sent shockwaves through the town, leaving everyone in disbelief that anyone would harm such a joyous and beloved woman. Investigation Discovery’s ‘American Monster’ episode titled ‘Till Death Do Us Part’ meticulously covers the investigation that ultimately led to the apprehension of her killer and their subsequent journey to justice.

Christy’s Hairstyling Skills Earned Her a Lot of Respect

Christina Dawn “Christy” Lott Blankenship was born on October 19, 1971, to John Leon Lott Sr. and Kathy Mary Burch Lott. Raised alongside her two brothers, Brian and John Lott, in Springfield, Oregon, Christy was a devoted family person who always stood by her loved ones. Known for her joyful spirit, she spread happiness wherever she went. Christy was passionate about camping, fishing, and gardening, constantly making plans that included her family. Halloween was her favorite holiday, and she celebrated it with unmatched enthusiasm, ensuring every moment was memorable for those around her.

Christy always had a knack for hair styling, often practicing on her family members, who eagerly submitted to her creativity. Pursuing her passion, she enrolled at the Springfield College of Beauty and became a full-time hairstylist. Although life moved forward for Christy, she remained close to her family in Springfield. She had two sons, Aaron Lott and Eric Sheridan, and even opened her salon. Like anyone, she faced challenges; she didn’t lose her spirit when her salon closed. Christy eventually started working at Hairmasters, a hair salon in the Thurston area of the city, continuing to do what she loved.

Christy Blankenship Was Killed in Her Own Home

In 2001, Christy found love again with Kevin Michael Blankenship, with whom she had grown up and lived across the street from each other. It felt like her life was finally falling into place for Christy, and she made a home with him. The couple had two daughters, Brianna and Skylar, creating a perfect family portrait. However, on August 25, 2010, this illusion was shattered when Christy was found dead in her Baker City home, where she had moved a few months earlier to be closer to her husband. By this time, she had quit her job and spent most of her time at home. Christy had a single gunshot wound to her head, which proved fatal before any medical or emergency help could arrive. Given the simple and domestic life she led, the police were initially baffled as to who would want to harm her.

Christy Blankenship’s Killer Claimed Her Murder Was an Accident

When the police arrived, they found Christy’s husband, Kevin Michael Blankenship, at home, but none of her children were present. Kevin was immediately questioned about the incident. Initially, he claimed that he had accidentally shot Christy in the head while cleaning his rifle. However, the precise nature of the wound raised doubts among the police, leading them to believe that the story did not add up. Kevin was subsequently arrested for further interrogation and investigation.

The police began interviewing those close to Christy, including her colleagues at the salon. Many of them reported that Kevin had been abusive towards her and had exhibited signs of violence over the years. Christy’s family members echoed these allegations. Upon reviewing Kevin’s records, the police discovered that in 2004, Christy had filed a stalking report and a restraining order against him. However, she later withdrew them, and the charges were dismissed. Additionally, in April 2010, Kevin had pleaded guilty to charges of physical assault. As a result, a judge sentenced him to 18 months of probation and required him to enroll in a domestic violence intervention program.

Kevin’s brother also testified that Kevin had called him shortly after the shooting and confessed to the crime. He allegedly revealed that Christy had been seeking a divorce, which reportedly drove Kevin into a fit of rage. Based on this confession and the other evidence gathered, the police charged Kevin with murder. He was subsequently held in county jail with a $1 million bail.

Kevin Blankenship is Serving His Sentence Today

Kevin Blankenship’s pre-trial took place in September 2019. During this session, his defense team argued that he was suffering from “delusions” and was not mentally fit to stand trial or face judgment. The court ordered a psychological evaluation to assess these claims, but the findings revealed that they were unsubstantiated. Kevin was deemed fit to stand trial. However, Kevin decided to change his approach after learning that his brother would testify against him, reporting the alleged confession. Before the trial could proceed, he entered a guilty plea.

After Kevin confessed to the murder, he was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years. In January 2011, he was admitted to the Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton, Oregon, where he continues to serve his sentence. Now 55 years old, Kevin will have the opportunity for parole review after serving the minimum 25-year term. His eligibility for parole will be evaluated based on his behavior and rehabilitation progress during his time in incarceration, with decisions made according to his demonstrated improvement and conduct while imprisoned.

