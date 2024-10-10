Cindy Sabourin: Where is Beverly “Bev” McGowan’s Friend Now?

When Beverly “Bev” McGowan‘s dismembered body was discovered in the summer of 1990, it sent shockwaves across the community of Fort Lauderdale. Besides the victim’s family, one of the most affected by her untimely and sudden demise was her close friend, Cindy Sabourin. Sundance Now’s ‘The Hunt for the Chameleon Killer’ is a true crime docuseries that sheds light on the murder and features an exclusive interview with Cindy, who shares her experience and the details of Bev’s life.

Cindy Sabourin Was Highly Suspicious of Beverly McGowan’s New Roommate

In 1990, Beverly “Bev” McGowan worked at a bank in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she was friends with almost every other co-worker. However, she shared a close-knit bond with one of them — Cindy Frick Sabourin. Apart from working together at the same place, both of them also shared details of their personal life with each other. So, when Bev put up an ad looking for a roommate to accompany her in the newly bought condo, Cindy was kept in the loop. After Elaine Antoinette Parent, under the name of Alice, responded to the ad and became the roommate of Bev in July 1990, Cindy’s co-worker cum friend disappeared without any trace.

When Bev failed to show up for work without informing, which was highly unusual, Cindy visited her condo just to check up on her, only to find her missing along with her car. While trying to figure out what could have happened with Bev, Cindy suspected that Alice might have had something to do. She remembered how Bev told her that Alice claimed to know Numerology and had asked about her birth certificate, passport, social security number, and bank account number, allegedly for reading her chart and predicting her future. Upon the discovery of Bev’s body on July 19, 1990, Cindy was devastated and hoped that the police would be able to bring the killer/s to justice.

Fort Lauderdale Resident Cindy Sabourin is a Financial Controller Today

As an ambitious and determined individual, Cindy Sabourin had high hopes for her future. To gain the skills and understanding concerning planning and organizing a business, she enrolled at Polk State College and graduated with a degree in Business Administration and Management. After gaining experience in the banking industry, she moved to the IT sector in 1991 and began working as an IT Support Staff member/Assistant to the Vice President at a Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based firm, BCT International, until 1996. In the same year, Cindy secured employment at The Hazardous Materials Specialist, Inc. in the area. After serving as the Office Administrator for about two years, she left from the organization in 1998. For the next five years, she worked as a Bookkeeper/Office Manager at Rx Medical Services Corp.

Cindy turned a new leaf in her professional career when she bagged the role of Accounting Manager at E-Biz Management, LLC, in 2003. After working there for three years, she completed a short stint of one year at Schain and Company, CPA’s, as an Office Manager. Having moved several companies by 2007, she made one last switch for at least the next 15 years as she landed the role of an Accounting Manager/Controller at the Fort Lauderdale-based company called Beard Marine A/C & Refrigeration.

After being in the same company for over a decade and constantly moving up the ranks, Cindy decided that it was time to make a switch when she was offered a job at Feller Engineering as a Controller in 2022. A couple of years later, in June 2024, she got herself another job at Quality Built, where she is currently employed as an Assistant Financial Controller. As of today, Cindy Frick Sabourin resides in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, seemingly with her furry friend named Thor, and prefers to keep the details of her personal life under wraps.

