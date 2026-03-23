Who Killed Cindy Thompson? Where is Carol Ege Now?

Cindy Thompson was very happy with where she was in life by February 1984. She was living in Pontiac, Michigan, and was seven months pregnant, which made it a new and exciting time for her. However, everything changed when the father of her child, Mark Davis, went to check on her and found her lying in a pool of blood. She had been killed, and an immediate investigation was launched. What followed was the careful piecing together of evidence to solve the case, with one crucial detail helping connect everything. In ID’s ‘The Bite Mark Murder,’ the case and how it was ultimately solved are explored in detail.

Cindy Thompson’s Remains Were Found by the Father of Her Unborn Child

Cindy Louise Thompson was born on December 9, 1956. To her parents, she and her sister, Loraine Beydoun, meant everything, and they were raised with great love and care. Cindy, in particular, was known for her kind and warm-hearted nature toward everyone she met. She first met Mark Davis while in high school, but after a short time, he began dating someone else, and the two went their separate ways. Cindy later found love with Ken Woodward, and together they welcomed two children into their lives.

By 1982, their relationship had deteriorated due to various issues, leading to their divorce. Ken was granted custody of the children, and Cindy returned to live in Pontiac. With the support of her close friends and loved ones, she slowly began to rebuild her life. She took up a job at a diner and even rented an apartment owned by a friend. Later that same year, she reconnected with Mark, and the two began seeing each other again. They spent a great deal of time together, and it seemed their love had been rekindled. In 1983, Cindy was overjoyed to learn that she was expecting another child. However, before she had the chance to fully embrace the news, everything changed.

On February 22, 1984, at around 5 am, Mark arrived at Cindy’s house to check on her. He found her in the upstairs bedroom, lying in a pool of blood. When he checked for a pulse and couldn’t find one, he became alarmed. As he tried to use the phone, he noticed that the cords had been cut. He quickly drove to a friend’s house, told them what had happened, and they called 911. By the time authorities arrived, Cindy was pronounced dead. The autopsy later revealed that she had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and had been stabbed multiple times. She had also been disemboweled. Investigators noted a mark on her face, which at the time was believed to be livor mortis.

Cindy Thompson’s Killer Was Identified Through a Bite Mark

There were no signs of forced entry into the house. Police spoke with people who knew Cindy Thompson and learned that she had last been seen around 8:30 pm on February 21, 1984, when she had been babysitting for friends. A neighbor reported hearing a car pull up to her house around 8:45 pm and believed it to be Cindy returning home. According to their statement, around 9 pm, another car arrived, stayed for a few minutes, and then drove away. Investigators also spoke with Mark Davis to understand his movements the previous day. At the time, he was involved in a relationship with a woman named Carol Sanders, and things between all three of them had been tense.

Mark stated that he had been drinking with friends the night before and later went to spend the night with Carol. He claimed he continued drinking before passing out and insisted that he had not left the house. He also said that Carol had been there with him the entire time. However, as police dug deeper, they discovered that Carol and Cindy did not have a friendly relationship and had argued multiple times in the past. Carol had allegedly made several remarks about wanting to kill Cindy and, according to reports, had even told others she would hire someone to do it. When questioned, Carol said she had just returned home from work and had not gone out again. A friend of hers, Carol Parker, who had been staying with them, also backed up this account, stating that everyone was home that night.

There was no physical evidence in the case that could provide any solid leads, and it eventually went cold. It wasn’t until June 1992 that the investigation was reopened. Mark was questioned again, and this time he said he wasn’t entirely sure but had only assumed that Carol had been home that night. Parker also stated that she had fallen asleep and didn’t remember much. During this renewed investigation, police focused on the mark on Cindy’s face and concluded that it was actually a bite mark. Her remains were exhumed in 1993, and investigators attempted to match the mark with the dental records of potential suspects. The records were determined to be a match for Carol. Authorities also reportedly found a knife and a hammer, similar to the weapons believed to have been used in the attack, and Carol was subsequently arrested.

Carol Ege is Serving a Life Sentence in Michigan Today

Carol Sanders, who later became known as Carol Ege, went to trial in December 1993. The prosecution’s case largely depended on the bite mark evidence, while the defense argued that she had never been placed at the scene of the crime and that there was no strong proof linking her to the murder. Despite this, in January 1994, she was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Her conviction was upheld by the Appellate Court on September 17, 1996, and the Supreme Court declined to hear her appeal.

In July 2005, however, a District Court granted her a conditional writ of habeas corpus after identifying serious concerns with the bite-mark testimony presented at the original trial. The court ruled that she should be given a new trial without the said evidence being presented. This led to a retrial in October 2007, where she was once again convicted of first-degree premeditated murder. On November 28, 2007, she received the same sentence of life imprisonment without parole, which was upheld by an Appellate Court in 2009. Carol remains incarcerated at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, Michigan, where she is expected to spend the rest of her life.

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