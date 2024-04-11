Civil War (2024): All Shooting Locations of the Movie Explored

‘Civil War’ introduces us to a second Civil War taking place across the U.S., following a group of journalists as they document its atrocities on the way to Washington, D.C. An authoritarian third-term president has abolished the Constitution and disbanded the FBI, using lethal force against any voice of dissent. In response, alliances of secessionist states have risen up against him and wage a devastating war on their way to usurp the president from the White House. Lee and her colleagues begin a journey from New York to Washington, D.C., hoping to interview the President.

They avoid main highways, contend with power-hungry local militias, and document parts of the conflict. Under the masterful direction of Alex Garland, the A24 war film presents a terrifyingly real picture of a country in chaos, showcasing the destruction of landmarks and monuments as the battles permeate countryside and city streets alike. The movie further immerses us in its lifelike settings with stellar performances and brilliant cinematography in ideal filming locations, painting a truly dystopic picture that serves as a cautionary, antiwar tale.

Where Was Civil War Filmed?

Filming for ‘Civil War’ largely took place in Atlanta and Hampton, Georgia, also employing sites in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and England. Scenes of the movie also featured backdrops from across the country, including the cityscapes of Washington, D.C., and New York. Backed by the largest budget shelled out by A24 for a film to date, writer-director Garland made the daunting decision to shoot the film chronologically. He did this to retain the building impact of the scenes felt by the cast and crew in order to bring out their best performances.

Thus, the production team had to travel and shift sets frequently as they simulated the reporters’ East Coast traversing journey. Principal photography began on March 15, 2022, and was concluded by June 19, 2022. Let us explore the filming locations employed by the crew in bringing this production to life.

Atlanta, Georgia

Much of the shooting for ‘Civil War’ was carried out in the studios of Atlanta. Known as the Hollywood of the South, Atlanta boasts substantial tax incentives alongside a burgeoning film industry that includes state-of-the-art facilities and soundstages. The entire third act of the film, which involved the invasion of Washington, D.C., was actually shot at Tyler Perry Studios. Located at 315 Deshler Street Southwest, the expansive facility is built on a former army base and spans 330 acres. The facility has twelve soundstages ranging from 10,000 to 38,500 square feet.

The production team for ‘Civil War’ made use of the soundstages and created the sets for most of the final battle sequences seen in the film. While sound stages were an important part of the filming process, one of the unique selling points of Tyler Perry Studios is its complete replica of the White House, including the exterior of the building and the interior of the Oval Office. When the alliance soldiers storm the White House, the sequence was shot in the studio’s standing set. The film also includes shots of the Alonzo Herndon Stadium, situated at 41 Sunset Avenue Northwest, and the Big Bethel AME Church, located at 220 Auburn Avenue Northeast.

Hampton, Georgia

Traveling south of Atlanta, the team set up shop at filming properties around Hampton. While Hampton itself doesn’t host major filming studios, it serves as a convenient base for production companies due to its accessibility to Atlanta’s bustling film industry. Compared to its busy northern city, Hampton is known for its small-town atmosphere and picturesque downtown.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Since the city of Philadelphia becomes an important point in the protagonists’ journey, marking close to half the distance to their destination, filming was carried out in the city to simulate a realistic environment. With its rich history and culture relating to the country’s independence, Philadelphia serves as an evocative setting and filming site for ‘Civil War’ as the reporters carefully make their way across its war-torn cityscape.

London, England

Filming for ‘Civil War’ shifted to London for a few segments by May 2022. The move was likely made to employ the services of technically advanced production facilities around London. Studio spaces and soundstages give the team precise control over the environment and lighting in a scene, with easily insertable special effects using their facilities. These come in especially handy when an action sequence or battle scene has to be created.

Other Locations in the US

While building up the dystopic world of ‘Civil War,’ the film depicts devastated cities and recognizable landmarks across the country. These include the cityscape of New York with its iconic skyscrapers, as well as the power centers of Washington, D.C. During the invasion of the capital, we can spot all the major structures around Capitol Hill, including the Washington Monument, the White House, the United States Capitol, and the Lincoln Memorial.

