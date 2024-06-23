Claire Wolford: Where is the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Now?

Helmed by Greg Whiteley, ‘America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ offers an inside look into the world of the iconic cheerleading squad. The Netflix documentary series delves into the rigorous training, intense auditions, and captivating performances that define the DCC class of 2023. Among the standout personalities is Claire Wolford, a 4th season veteran cheerleader who effortlessly draws eyes to her with unrivaled poise. However, at the end of the 2023 season, Claire decides not to opt to rejoin the team for a fifth year.

Claire Wolford Followed and Achieved Her Lifelong Dreams

Claire Wolford’s journey to becoming a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader (DCC) is as inspiring as it is impressive. Growing up in Lincoln, Nebraska, Claire discovered her love for dance at the tender age of two. Her early years were marked by countless living-room performances, a prelude to her later success. Claire’s passion for dance carried her through her school years, culminating in her participation on the Nebraska Scarlets dance team during the 2017-18 season. Seeking to further her dance career, Claire transferred to Arizona State University, where she became the choreography captain. While still in college, the rising star signed onto the MSA Agency and entered the commercial world of dance, and soon began working as a professional dancer and choreographer, making TV appearances and dancing on the sets of Bravo and ‘Shahs of Sunset.’

In 2019, Claire’s dance career took a giant leap forward when she auditioned for the prestigious Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. “I’ve looked up to the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders since I was a little girl,” explained Claire in an interview. “They are incredibly talented, well-rounded, and sophisticated women with a passion for performing and serving their community. I really wanted to be a part of something where I could do what I love while making an impact in the world. DCC has been the perfect fit for that!”

Claire Wolford is Retiring from the DCC

The beginning of May 2024 saw Claire officially announcing her retirement from the DCC after four years of mesmerizing fans. She shared a heartfelt message about her time with the cheerleading squad being a dream come true, giving her family, memories, and opportunities that would accompany her for a lifetime. Her friends, teammates, and fans had mixed emotions about seeing her go but looked forward to what the future held for her. Claire’s retirement doesn’t mean that we may not see more performances from her, as it is part of her plans to focus on choreography and dance, albeit while also working towards building a family of her own. To honor her final season with the DCC, Claire delivered an incredible performance choreographed by Jessica Richens, elegantly punctuating her time with the team.

We will also continue to see and hear the DCC veteran in her ‘Sweet As Honey’ podcast. The podcast is centered around Proverbs 16:24, “Kind words are like a honeycomb, sweet for the soul and healing for the body.” It sees Claire interview driven guests from a variety of backgrounds who share their passion, testimonies, and wisdom. Her latest podcast episode in mid-June saw the debut of season 2 with cinematographer and director Carter Rodman, who also serves as a live content correspondent for the NFL. Claire also works with Frisco Pilates Beyond Studios as a dance and pilates instructor and makes a positive impact on her students.

Claire Continues to be Inspired by Faith, Friends, and Family

From her early days of dance, Claire’s family and close friends have been a propelling force behind her success, pushing her to greater heights. Her mother, Shari, father, and an older sister, who is a nurse, are sources of strength on her journey. She also fawns over their smallest family member, a puppy named Duke Winston. She doesn’t seem to be romantically involved with anyone at the moment.

Claire has always emphasized her strong relationship with God and her faith, often speaking about how it has served as a guiding light and inspiration for her in everything she does. “My faith is what gives me strength, motivation, and passion for everything I do,” she said in the aforementioned interview. “I couldn’t do anything without the support of my friends and family, who are there for me and push me to be my best every day!” With Claire Wolford’s awe-inspiring mastery of her craft and a potent support system behind her, she holds the power to forge the path of her choosing, and we couldn’t be happier seeing her begin a new chapter in her career.

