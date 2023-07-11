Claudia Haro: Where is Garrett Warren’s Ex-Wife Now?

When Claudia Haro met Hollywood Stuntman Garrett Warren for the first time, she believed him to be the man of her dreams. They even had a perfect marriage and welcomed their daughter, Kayla, into this world. Yet, trouble soon entered their lives, and by 2000, the couple decided to go their separate ways. Surprisingly, shortly after the judge granted them joint custody of their daughter, Garrett Warren was ambushed by a gunman at his Westlake Village, California.

Although Garrett suffered severe gunshot injuries in the attempt to murder incident, he managed to escape with his life. ‘Dateline: The Plot Thickens’ chronicles the incident and even explores Claudia’s role in the attack. Well, if you are intrigued by the details and want to find out where Claudia is at present, we have you covered.

Who Is Claudia Haro?

Claudia Haro is a Hollywood actress who has been involved in several productions, including ‘Jimmy Hollywood,’ ‘With Honors,’ ‘Casino,’ and ‘Gone Fishing.’ Moreover, prior to meeting Garrett Warren, Claudia was married to actor and musician Joe Pesci, and the two even share a daughter. However, their marriage did not work out, and the pair eventually chose to go their separate ways, albeit amicably. Interestingly, Claudia was still on friendly terms with Joe when she met Garrett Warren for the first time. Yet, it did not take long for the two to fall in love, and on March 18, 1998, Garrett and Claudia tied the knot before settling in California.

It has been reported that even Joe Pesci supported their relationship. Before long, the couple became proud parents to their daughter, Kayla. Despite their parental duties, Claudia and Garrett’s relationship did not last long, and the two had decided to get a divorce by 2000. Incidentally, Garrett and Claudia’s divorce was pretty tough, and the two were involved in a lengthy custody battle over Kayla. Nonetheless, the judge eventually gave them joint custody of their daughter, and Garrett moved to an apartment in Westlake Village, California.

Shortly after the joint custody ruling, Garrett and his mother were spending a quiet evening on May 20, 2000, when a gunman showed up at his door. As soon as the stuntman opened the door, the gunman shot him thrice in his chest, neck, and left hip at close range. Moreover, as Garrett fell, the attacker shot him through the left eye before turning the gun toward his mother, who had come to help. Thankfully, the shots missed the older woman, who called emergency services as the attacker made his escape.

Once first responders reached the site, they airlifted Garrett to a local hospital, where he pulled through against all odds, although his right eye was permanently damaged. Meanwhile, the police conducted their own investigation, although most leads led to dead ends. Eventually, about two years after the incident, officers were searching restaurant owner Miguel Quiroz’s car when they came across Garrett’s photograph and address in his trunk. Hence, they immediately arrested him for attempted murder, but the evidence proved that Miguel did not pull the trigger.

However, after a tough interrogation, the restaurant owner finally confessed to his role as a middleman and even led the police to Jorge Hernandez, the actual gunman. Moreover, further investigation proved that Miguel was contacted by Manny Haro, who claimed his sister, Claudia Haro, had ordered the hit on Garrett. Thus, with solid evidence to link all four to the murder, they were arrested and charged for their roles in the crime.

Where Is Claudia Haro Now?

In the beginning, Claudia Haro denied any involvement in the attempted murder and insisted on her innocence. Even her attorney claimed the prosecution was mistaken as his client never contacted a hitman or wrote a note explaining the contract. However, when put on trial, Claudia eventually chose to plead no contest to a single principal firearm charge and two counts of attempted murder, which netted her a 12-year and four-month prison sentence in 2012. However, the prisoner records state that Claudia was granted an early release in August 2019, although from the looks of it, she still resides in the state of California

