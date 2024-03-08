Claudio Villamide: Former Commander of Submarine Forces Isn’t In the Navy Now

In times of national crisis, the imperative of government accountability becomes paramount, as witnessed in Argentina during the tragic incident of the ARA San Juan submarine’s implosion in 2017. The unprecedented nature of the crisis prompted a demand for answers, leading to top government officials being called upon to provide explanations. Subsequent investigations were launched to unravel the complexities surrounding the submarine’s disappearance.

Netflix’s documentary, ‘ARA San Juan: The Submarine That Disappeared,’ offers a comprehensive narrative of the events during and after the crisis. The documentary explores the position held by Claudio Villamide, the commander of the submarine forces, and explores the accusations leveled against him in the wake of the incident, providing a thorough examination of the multifaceted aspects surrounding this national tragedy.

Who is Claudio Villamide?

In 2017, Claudio Villamide was working as the official head and commander of the submarine forces, overseeing critical operations and personnel. As the commanding authority, Villamide held the responsibility for the overall functioning of the submarine forces, with Captain Pedro Fernandez of the ARA San Juan submarine directly reporting to him. In this capacity, Villamide orchestrated and coordinated strategic initiatives, ensuring adherence to safety protocols, and overseeing the day-to-day operations of the submarine fleet. His position demanded a comprehensive understanding of submarine operations, a commitment to national security, and effective leadership.

On the night of November 15, 2017, routine operations were underway for the ARA San Juan submarine. The submarine adhered to its standard protocol, transmitting a message at 10 p.m. Shortly thereafter, Captain Fernandez sent another communication around 1 a.m., seeking information from the naval base regarding the presence of any nearby ships or resources. Subsequently, the submarine reported being on the surface, contending with severe weather conditions. Disturbingly, the message conveyed the occurrence of a short circuit aboard the submarine, accompanied by a fire.

At this point, Villamide received communication from Hugo Miguel Correa, the ex-commander and former head of operations of the Armed Forces. In response, Villamide advised Captain Fernandez to address the fire emergency and expedite the submarine’s return to the naval base. However, apprehensions escalated when, as per protocol, no contact was established with the submarine by 10 p.m. on November 15. Intensifying the concern, radio frequencies were scrutinized, revealing an absence of communication. With mounting worry, the submarine was officially declared missing, prompting the notification of the crew members’ families.

As the Bicameral Commission of Congress’ investigation into the disappearance of the ARA San Juan submarine unfolded, Villamide found himself under intense scrutiny. Interrogated about his decision to advise rather than order Captain Fernandez to return to the naval base, Villamide faced challenging questions. Inquiries were raised about the absence of rescue or support ships dispatched to assess the submarine’s situation, especially after Captain Fernandez had sought information about nearby vessels.

While attempting to justify his actions, Villamide’s defense proved to be less than convincing. When questioned about the functioning of the “E19” valve, implicated in the potential water ingress leading to a short circuit, Villamide maintained that the mandatory inspection of the submarine had been conducted 48 hours before its departure, dismissing the possibility of foreseeing a malfunction.

Where is Claudio Villamide Now?

In July 2019, the Bicameral Commission of Congress released a report assigning political and administrative responsibility to several top officials. In response, Claudio Villamide was given the choice to opt for voluntary retirement. Facing the prospect of compulsory retirement if he declined, Villamide chose to step down from his position.

In 2020, legal proceedings commenced, implicating Villamide among six high-ranking officers facing charges. Specifically, he was prosecuted for malicious damage due to allegedly disregarding warnings regarding the malfunctioning of the submarine’s instruments. Following an extensive examination by the General War Council, Villamide’s role was scrutinized, leading to his dismissal. The sanction was attributed to “negligence” in his actions “by evidencing a lack of care or neglect of the troops and equipment in his charge.” Since then, Villamide has maintained a low profile, refraining from public statements.

