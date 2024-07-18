Cobra Kai: How did Robby and Miguel Become Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Cobra Kai’ begins with the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso. Their problems with each other started thirty years ago, but with time and age, they are wisened up and decide to set aside their differences. However, history repeats itself, and we find other teenagers ensuing new rivalries, with Miguel Diaz and Robby Keene turning out to be the leaders of the opposing teams. For several seasons, their rivalry keeps things tense between everyone, but things have changed drastically by the beginning of Season 6. What brings their animosity to an end? SPOILERS AHEAD

There was No Bad Guy in Robby and Miguel’s Rivalry

One of the great things about ‘Cobra Kai’ is that it doesn’t draw a clear line between heroes and villains. Often, it is just a matter of perspective, and the one who may seem to be a villain from one angle might turn out to be the hero from another. The same holds true in the case of Robby and Miguel. None of them is evil, so to speak, but both of them have found themselves at the ends where they might be construed as such. In the end, this is what they both understand.

Miguel and Robby’s rivalry emerged in Season 1 when they found themselves on opposite ends of karate’s philosophies. Miguel was being trained by Johnny in Cobra Kai dojo, while Robby was under the subtle guidance of Daniel in Miyagi-do. The opposing natures of their training and their romance with Sam served as the primary conflict in their story, which was exacerbated after the fight in the school in which Robby kicked Miguel down a railing, and the latter ended up with a broken back.

Robby also felt the severity of the fall and felt guilty because this was not something he had intended to do. The fight started with a different intention and ended on a completely different note. Another thing that acted as a deterrent for Miguel and Robby to patch up was Johnny treating Miguel like the son he never had. Robby couldn’t make peace with the fact that his father had run away from him but was now looking after Miguel, who wasn’t even remotely related to him.

Later, the sense of animosity between Robby and Miguel would play mostly through a proxy, as they would find themselves fighting for their friends rather than having a direct issue with each other. Time also acted as a factor to push them on different paths, with both dealing with issues more crucial than their teenage rage. Miguel became invested in his own background, which led him to Mexico to find his father. Meanwhile, Robby considers the consequences of his actions when he sees Kenny being drawn into the toxic web created by Terry Silver. At the same time, Robby and Johnny also mended their relationship, which mellowed a lot of drama.

Johnny’s Intervention Settles Miguel and Robby’s Differences

From experience, Johnny knew the only way to get the remaining problems out of Robby and Miguel’s system would be to let them have at it. Instead of waiting for a karate tournament, he decides to let them fight in their residential compound, believing that he would be overseeing their fight and wouldn’t let any harm come to them. However, the fight escalates as Miguel and Robby take out their anger at each other. In the end, Miguel finds himself in the position to kick Robby down the railing and do exactly what was done to him the last time they fought. However, he stops.

Miguel’s act of mercy unravels any bad feelings between them, as they both finally talk it out. Robby apologizes for hurting Miguel, and the latter also comes to terms with the hatred he has harbored for so long. Having fought and talked, the boys get it out of their system and finally acknowledge that their rivalry has no grounds. Instead of fighting each other, they must stand together against a common enemy. With this, all past transgressions are forgiven, and Robby and Miguel decide to start fresh. This especially bodes well as Johnny and Carmen are ready to start a family together, and their sons being friends with each other would ease a lot of things.

