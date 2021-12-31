Cobra Kai Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Created by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg, ‘Cobra Kai’ is a martial art teen drama series. The show is part of the Karate Kid franchise and is set 34 years after the events depicted in the first film. Life hasn’t turned out the way Johnny wanted since his loss in the 1984 All-Valley Karate Tournament. Meanwhile, Daniel, his old rival, seems to have everything. After a fateful meeting with a young boy named Miguel, Johnny decides to bring the eponymous dojo back. With that, he reignites his rivalry with Daniel. In season 3, Daniel and Johnny finally team up to take on Cobra Kai under Kreese. Later, Kreese reaches out to Terry Silver – Cobra Kai’s co-founder – for help.

The show originally premiered on May 2, 2018, on YouTube Premium (formerly YouTube Red). But later, the show found a new home on Netflix. ‘Cobra Kai’ has received a mostly positive response from critics and fans alike. The show has garnered widespread praise for the concept and execution as well as the performances of the main cast. Season 4 has recently begun streaming. If you have already watched it and want to know when the next season will come out, we’ve got you covered.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Release Date

‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 premiered on December 31, 2021, on Netflix. It comprises ten episodes of 30-46-minute runtime.

As for season 5, this is what we know. In August 2021, about four months before the release of the fourth season, it was announced that ‘Cobra Kai’ has been confirmed for the fifth season. Principal photography reportedly started in September 2021 and concluded in December 2021. Here is more good news for fans! In a December 2021 interview, co-creator Josh Heald assured that the show would continue beyond the fifth season.

The dojo is about to be 5x as rad. Cobra Kai has been renewed for a 5th season. pic.twitter.com/8iz2M6Bzw5 — Cobra Kai (@CobraKaiSeries) August 27, 2021

Netflix has been quite consistent with the release dates of the new seasons. In early January 2021, season 3 became available on the streaming giant, while season 4 was released in late December 2021. Given this precedence, we can presume that ‘Cobra Kai’ season 5 will release sometime in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Cast: Who can be in it?

‘Cobra Kai’ season 4 stars Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso), William Zabka (Johnny Lawrence), Xolo Maridueña (Miguel Diaz), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), and Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso). The fourth season cast also includes Jacob Bertrand (Eli “Hawk” Moskowitz), Martin Kove (John Kreese), Peyton List (Tory Nichols), Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz), Thomas Ian Griffith (Terry Silver), and Gianni DeCenzo (Demetri).

Most of the actors aforementioned are set to reprise their roles in season 5. Given the ending of season 4, Yuji Okumoto (Chozen Toguchi) will probably join the main cast in the upcoming installment. Moreover, new cast members might be added if the show continues to expand its universe.

Cobra Kai Season 5 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 4, Hawk wins the boys’ competition at the All-Valley tournament, while Tory wins the girls’. However, it is later revealed that Terry bribed the referee in Tory’s final match against Sam. Miguel decides to drop out of the tournament and leaves for Mexico in search of his father. Robby becomes disillusioned with Cobra Kai and reconciles with Johnny. Terry has Kreese arrested. On the other hand, Johnny promises Carmen that he will bring Miguel back safe. Meanwhile, Daniel refuses to go down without a fight and asks Chozen for help.

In season 5, Chozen and Daniel will team up to usher in a new era of Miyagi-Do. Kreese may get out of prison and seek revenge against Terry. Miguel will probably find his father, which might potentially be quite dangerous for him as the latter has no idea of his existence. Tory might tell Sam about what Terry did, and the two young women might become friends.

