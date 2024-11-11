For decades, unexplained incidents of animal mutilations have baffled investigators worldwide. This has led many to speculate about a possible extraterrestrial link, as the unusual nature of the injuries appears beyond the capabilities of known animals or human intervention. Netflix’s ‘Investigation Alien’ delves into some of the most famous reported interactions with alleged extraterrestrials, including the phenomenon of animal mutilations. Among those who came forward is Colby Marshall, a former rancher from Oregon, who shared his personal experience with the investigators. Marshall recounts the loss of five bulls that were found dead under baffling circumstances. He believes there’s more to these cases than meets the eye and stresses the importance of uncovering the truth.

Colby Marshall Did Not Believe That Aliens Killed His Cattle

Colby Marshall, a lifelong resident of Burns, Oregon, hails from a family that has lived in the region for more than five generations. He vividly recalled the incident when, within just 24 hours, five of his bulls were found killed in an unusually bizarre manner. The deaths were so strange and unexplained that Colby decided to leave the animals as they were, untouched, and immediately contacted state police, the forest service, and the county sheriff to collect forensic evidence from the site. In his desperate search for answers, he even offered a $25,000 reward, hoping someone would come forward with information. Unfortunately, despite his efforts, no leads surfaced.

Colby took one of the investigators to the site where the bulls had been found, and to his surprise, the bones were still there. He explained that the genitals of the animals had been removed, and the most baffling part was that no blood was found nearby. To Colby, this suggested that the bulls were likely exsanguinated before being killed. He also pointed out that, despite the passage of time, no scavengers had attempted to consume the remains, and the bones showed no signs of being disturbed by wild animals. The incident resulted in a significant financial loss for Colby, as each bull was valued at around $20,000.

When asked if he believed the murders were linked to aliens, Colby expressed skepticism, stating that he didn’t think so. While he acknowledged that rumors about such incidents had circulated, he believed the killings were most likely carried out by humans. Colby explained that the methodical and purposeful nature of the acts suggested they were not random but organized. Though he has yet to find any answers, Colby remains convinced that there is a logical explanation behind the killings, and he believes it is crucial to identify and catch those responsible to ensure the safety of animals in the area.

Colby Marshall Has Been Making Great Strides as a Real Estate Agent Today

Colby Marshall is an active and engaged member of his community in eastern Oregon, with a strong background in agriculture and public policy. He studied Agricultural Business Management at Oregon State University and Eastern Oregon University, where he developed a deep interest in public land and energy policy. This passion led him to serve as Deputy Chief of Staff at the United States House of Representatives for nearly a decade. In 2013, Colby transitioned from this role, returning to his ranching roots by serving as Vice President of Silvies Valley Ranch, LLC, one of the largest ranches in eastern Oregon. It was here that Colby played a key role in the development and growth of an eco-resort, which focuses on sustainable tourism and eco-friendly practices.

In 2019, Colby Marshall expanded his professional horizons by obtaining his real estate license. By April 2020, he had joined Jett Blackburn Real Estate, where he currently serves as a Real Estate Principal Broker and Accredited Land Consultant. Since relocating to Hines, Oregon, Colby has embraced his dynamic new role with enthusiasm, efficiently utilizing social media platforms to showcase his sales and upcoming listings. His active online presence allows him to engage directly with potential buyers and sellers, fostering conversations that enhance his credibility and reputation as a trusted agent in the industry.

Colby Marshall’s Children Make Him Very Proud

Colby Marshall and Shelley Fletcher-Marshall have been happily married since November 25, 1995, and together, they have built a strong, close-knit family. Their two children, Wyatt and Georgia Marshall are the pride of their lives, and the family enjoys spending quality time together, whether on vacations or celebrating special occasions like holidays and birthdays. Shelley, a dedicated kindergarten teacher at Slater Elementary School, inspires Colby every day with her commitment and diligence in fulfilling all her roles.

Colby himself has a background with the Lines/Saw Team at La Grande Hotshots, and it seems his son Wyatt has inherited his athletic spirit. Wyatt plays varsity baseball for the Hilander team, and Colby and Shelley never miss an opportunity to support him at his games, proud to see him follow in his father’s footsteps with his own passion for sports.

Colby Marshall Remains Politically Active in His Community

Although Colby Marshall is no longer officially part of Congress, his passion for political discussions in his community remains as strong as ever. He stays actively involved by being a member of the Oregon Congressional Delegation Hangout, regularly attending their conferences, and staying up-to-date on key political matters. Colby understands the importance of collaboration and relationships, which is why he has maintained close ties with various organizations, including the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association. In light of the 2024 presidential election results, Colby expressed his joy and optimism, believing that the outcome represents a positive step forward for the country.

