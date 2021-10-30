Colin Kaepernick’s Girlfriend Nessa Diab: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Colin in Black and White’ is a brilliant and inspiring journey into the high school years of civil rights activist and former quarterback Colin Kaepernick. It provides a comprehensive look into Colin’s formative years and takes viewers through the various experiences and instances that shaped him into an activist. The documentary is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and has been praised for its authenticity.

Not surprisingly, the show has brought a lot of attention to Nessa Diab, Colin’s partner, who has stuck by his side through all the controversies and difficulties. Her dedication and commitment towards Colin and his cause are incredibly inspiring. With fans now clamoring to know more about Nessa, we decided to get you some answers!

Nessa Diab’s Ethnicity and Early Life

Although born and brought up in Southern California, Nessa is of an Egyptian ethnicity as both are parents are from Egypt. Growing up, Nessa’s family kept shuttling between California and Saudi Arabia due to the nature of her father’s business. Yet, her parents strived to keep their family as close-knit as possible. Thus, Nessa and her two brothers grew up with deep familial values. Nessa shares an incredible bond with her family even today and often finds time out from her busy schedule to spend with her loved ones.

From a young age, Nessa knew that she wanted a career in the media. Hence, after high school, she enrolled herself in the University of California, Berkeley, from where she graduated with a Mass Communication degree. While in college, Nessa also interned at Wild 94.9, a top 40 station in the San Fransisco Bay Area, earning her some much-needed experience. Once she landed a permanent job at Wild 94.9 post-graduation, she never looked back and has since strived for perfection.

Nessa Diab’s Profession

Nessa has worked for numerous radio stations throughout her illustrious career, including Wild 94.9, POWER 106 KPWR, San Fransisco’s ENERGY 92.7, and even the Phoenix, Arizona, based 101.5 JAMZ. Her various shows on popular radio stations gradually increased her reputation and soon put her in the spotlight. In fact, her brilliant celebrity and artist interviews while on Wild 94.9 made MTV notice her talent and offer her the opportunity to host ‘Girl Code’ in 2013

Incidentally, Nessa was quite inspirational as a TV host and soon established herself in the industry. She then went on to host numerous other shows, including but not limited to ‘Ain’t That America,’ ‘MTV2 Charlamagne & Friends,’ ‘VH1 Big Morning Buzz,’ ‘The Real World Aftershow,’ ‘MTV2 Jobs That Don’t Suck,’ ‘Teen Mom Aftershow,’ and ‘The Challenge: Rivals III Reunion.’

In 2018, Nessa got another big break when she was given the opportunity to host NBC Universal’s talk show ‘Talk Stoop.’ Along with ‘Talk Stoop,’ she currently hosts her own primetime hip-hop show on Hot 97 called ‘Nessa on Air.’ Nessa has also been a vocal social activist, and in 2016 advocated for reproductive health through a campaign undertaken by Plan B One Step. Additionally, she is the co-founder of Know Your Rights Camp alongside her partner Colin Kaepernick.

Nessa Diab and Colin Kaepernick’s Relationship

Although numerous sources claim that Nessa and Colin Kaepernick got together in 2015, the couple made it official in the following year. Since then, the two have remained steadfast and even founded the Know Your Rights Camp together. Nessa has been her partner’s biggest supporter and never once left his side when the controversy surrounding Colin’s method of protest (kneeling to the national anthem) threatened to end his career. Additionally, Nessa has also been quite vocal about the way NFL treated Colin and was the first to speak up when the league’s website listed her partner as “retired.”

On one can ever refute the love and dedication the two share for each other, and their social media posts stand as a testimony to the same. Nessa and Colin’s relationship is one of a kind, and their commitment is quite inspiring to witness. As they keep journeying through life together side by side, we would like to wish them all the happiness for the days to come.

Read More: Where is Colin Kaepernick Now?