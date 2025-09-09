Collin Smith Tribute on OMITB: How did He Die?

Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building’ returns with a fifth season, where the aftermath of new murders haunts Arconia. The victim is the building’s footman, Lester, and a mob boss, Ricky Caccimelio. The first episode sets the stage for the investigation as Lester’s death is ruled an accident, and Charles, Mabel, and Oliver take it upon themselves to get to the bottom of the truth. The episode ends at a critical point that gives a concrete direction to the investigation. Before the credits start to roll, the show pays a tribute to two people, one of whom is Collin Smith, who played an integral role in making ‘Only Murders in the Building’ a raging success. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Collin Smith’s Work as the Location Manager was Game-Changing for the Hulu Series

Collin Smith had a successful career in Hollywood, where he wore several hats. While he is mainly credited as a location manager, he also worked as a producer and an assistant manager. When ‘Only Murders in the Building’ was conceived, the location of the story became an important aspect that the show’s creators needed to get right. Collin was responsible for finding the perfect location for the fictional Arconia and eventually landed on the Belnord, which has now become synonymous with the show. Co-creator John Hoffman revealed that their idea of the Arconia was a place that “carried enough history and elegance to hold a world of mystery and intrigue—and one that could also serve as a fitting backdrop worthy of our legendary cast.”

Collin, who led the locations team, scouted several places, but in the end, the Belnord was agreed upon as the perfect place to carry the show. It “surpassed all of [the show creators’] wildest dreams,” and he played an essential role in it. Besides ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Collin also worked behind the scenes on shows like ‘The Calling,’ ‘The Endgame,’ ‘Blue Bloods,’ ‘NYC Underground,’ and ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm.’ He got perfect locations for his projects, allowing the background to elevate the stories. Apart from professional expertise and a highly strategic approach to his projects, he was known for his wit and humor and is remembered fondly and respectfully.

Collin Smith Passed Away After a Year-Long Battle With Cancer

Collin Smith passed away in May 2025, about ten months after he was diagnosed with brain cancer. He is survived by his three daughters. His health troubles started when he had a headache, which led to a surgery four days later, where a tumor was removed from his frontal lobe. This was followed by a seven-week schedule for radiation and chemotherapy. For five months, his scans were clear, but his December and January MRIs showed the presence of a new tumor, which had grown rapidly.

He underwent another surgery, following which he enrolled in a clinical trial, along with a new round of chemotherapy. A GoFundMe campaign was started where people showed their support by funding his medical journey. The highly malignant nature of the tumor led it to grow in different places, which led Collin to lose the ability to see out of the right side of both eyes and, later, his ability to walk. In the last few weeks of his life, Collin lived in the Berkshires, where he was cared for by his loved ones in an open space with a sense of peace and quiet. His three dogs also kept him company throughout the day.

According to his family, he passed away peacefully and surrounded by his loved ones after showing immense strength, courage, and grace in the face of his illness. A gathering in his honor was held in August in the Berkshires, where the people who knew and loved him shared stories about him and remembered him. A similar gathering in his remembrance is planned to be held in New York City later this fall, to celebrate him and his life.

