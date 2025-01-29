Conan Nolan: Where is the Broadcast Journalist Now?

In Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson,’ the focus is on the double homicide of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman in 1994. As the investigation unfolded several pieces of DNA evidence against OJ Simpson, the NFL star was accused of the murders. Due to his celebrity status and the gravity of the crimes he was accused of, it became the subject of almost every other news station across the globe. One of the journalists closely following the case was Conan Nolan.

Conan Nolan Was Reporting the Infamous OJ Simpson Car Chase While Driving in Front of Him

Hailing from San Luis Obispo, California, Conan Patrick Nolan was the son of a former US diplomat named Thomas F. Nolan, who was a teacher at California Polytechnic State University. Raised among his four siblings by his beloved mother, he grew up to become a successful broadcast journalist who rose to fame during the OJ Simpson murder case in 1994, when he was accused of killing Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. On the day the NFL star was supposed to surrender himself to the police, he instead started a car chase.

As the police pursued the accused across LA, it became a public spectacle as the media covered it and the locals were out on the streets to witness the car chase. Amidst all the commotion, Conan somehow managed to get in front of the infamous white Bronco in which the football star was leading the chase. Unfortunately, he did not track the chase all the way back to OJ’s Rockingham estate as, at some point during the drive, a couple of cars collided in front of him and he narrowly avoided colliding with them. That’s when he knew it was better to take a step back rather than become a part of the story by colliding with the white Bronco or other cars.

Conan Nolan Has Been Working as a Political Correspondence For Nearly Four Decades

The San Luis Obispo High School graduate, Conan Nolan, majored in Political Science from the University of California, Davis. Pursuing a career in the media industry, he then attended the California Polytechnic State University, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. According to reports, before getting his first full-time job, he even volunteered at radio stations and hosted a program called ‘Political Profile.’ It allowed him to interview public figures like the former US Secretary of Defense, Leon Panetta.

In 1980, he bagged a job at KVEC-AM, where he served as the Assistant News Director. More than a year later, he switched to KSBY-TV and worked as a General Assignment Reporter and Weekend Sports Anchor. In 1983, Conan joined KSBW-TV, where he was employed as a General Assignment Reporter. After six years of experience under his belt, he received a job offer from KNBC-TV in July 1986. Ever since then, he has been working as a Political Correspondent at the network and has covered all kinds of events, including the Loma Prieta earthquake of 1989, the OJ Simpson police pursuit (as mentioned above), and Operation Iraqi Freedom straight from Iraq.

Given his significant contribution as a reporter/correspondent, Conan Nolan was named the television “Journalist of the Year” by the Society of Professional Journalists in 2010. His other accolades include a Golden Mike Award and an Emmy Award. In addition to being the political reporter for KNBC-TV, he is also the anchor of the station’s News Conference program, which is one of the longest-running political shows in the entire nation.

Conan Nolan Finds Time For His Family And His Baseball Passion

It might seem that Conan Nolan is only committed to his professional life, but the truth of the matter is that he also prioritizes his family and friends. Since late August 1988, he has been in a blissful marriage with the love of his life, Julie Dear Nolan, with whom he has seen many ups and downs in life. But through their constant support for each other, they have always managed to pull through tough times. Besides their love, what connects them is their son Jefferson, who is the Assistant Director, Baseball Communications, & Media Relations at Boston Red Sox.

Conan has an additional family member in their German Shepherd named Mia, with whom he loves going on walks and hikes. He takes time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family and celebrate special occasions together. Moreover, he is passionate about the San Diego Padres, a baseball team he religiously follows. Apart from watching their games, he even seems to collect the team’s merch. Interestingly, his son used to work for the San Diego Padres in the Media Relations department. In July 2024, he was one of the journalists invited to the Business Federation conference in Sacramento, where he imparted his knowledge and talked about his experience. Currently, he seemingly resides in Los Angeles, where he leads a fulfilling life with his loved ones.

Read More: Christopher Darden: Where is the Deputy DA in OJ Simpson Case Now?