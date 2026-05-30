Cooper Noriega: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

In June 2022, TikTok star and model Cooper Noriega was found unresponsive in Burbank, California. Emergency responders arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead, with no immediate signs of foul play being reported. In the days that followed, there was considerable speculation surrounding his passing, particularly because he had often spoken openly about his mental health struggles and had posted a cryptic message about dying young just hours before his death. In ID’s ‘Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders,’ particularly the episode ‘Waiting for the Darkness,’ the circumstances surrounding Cooper’s death and its aftermath are closely examined, including the investigation and the findings that ultimately determined the cause of his passing.

Cooper Noriega Posted a Message About Death Hours Before He Passed

Cooper Noriega was born on June 28, 2002, to Harold and Treva Noriega. He was raised in Laguna Beach, California, alongside his older sister, Parker Noriega. The family enjoyed a comfortable life, with his father working as a businessman and his mother operating her own company, Treva’s Beachwear. Growing up, Cooper was an active and dedicated student at Laguna Beach High School. He played on the school’s volleyball team and was well known among his peers for his fashion sense, outgoing personality, and charm. In May 2019, he decided to begin creating content on digital platforms such as TikTok and Instagram and got started on the career path that would eventually bring him a large online following.

Cooper quickly found success by creating content such as lip-sync videos, dance mashups, short comedy skits, and occasionally pursuing modeling opportunities as well. His family was proud to see him come into his own and build a career path that he genuinely enjoyed. After graduating from high school in 2020, he continued focusing on content creation full-time. As Cooper’s popularity grew, his follower count climbed into the millions, and he collaborated with several well-known social media personalities, including Nessa Barrett and Riley Hubatka. He also chose to be open with his audience about his mental health and opened up about how he had struggled with addiction from a very young age. Over time, he took various initiatives to raise awareness and encourage conversations around these issues.

In March 2021, Cooper announced that he was planning to launch his clothing brand, The 28 Club, which he envisioned as being centered around helping people struggling with mental health issues. He remained committed to that goal and, on June 5, 2022, launched a Discord channel that he said would serve as a platform where his followers could seek advice and connect with others facing similar challenges. Just days later, on June 9, 2022, Cooper posted a video of himself from his bed with the caption, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af.” Although the post was later deleted, it drew a lot of attention in the aftermath of his passing. That same day, at around 4:20 pm, Cooper was found unresponsive in a parking lot in the 500 block of North First Street in Burbank, California.

No Foul Play Was Ever Suspected in Cooper Noriega’s Death

There was no suspicion of self-harm or foul play in the passing of Cooper Noriega. The initial autopsy was unable to determine a definitive cause of death, which is why further investigation and toxicology testing were conducted, and the official cause was deferred at the time. In December 2022, the toxicology report confirmed that Cooper had passed away from an accidental overdose.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded that a combination of fentanyl, lorazepam, and alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, contributed to his death. Traces of clonazepam, another medication often prescribed for anxiety, were also found in his system. In the years since his passing, Cooper’s family has worked to continue the causes that were important to him. They launched Coop’s Advice Foundation, an organization focused on mental health awareness and support, particularly for Gen Z. Through those efforts, his legacy and commitment to helping others continue to live on.

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