Corey Caneiro: Where is Paul Caneiro’s Brother Now?

Following the deaths of Keith Caneiro, his wife Jennifer Caneiro, and their children Jesse and Sophia in November 2018, investigators began piecing together evidence that ultimately pointed to Keith’s brother, Paul Caneiro. Detectives uncovered surveillance footage, financial records, blood-stained clothing, and items recovered from a vehicle linked to Paul, leading to his arrest and eventual conviction for the murders. During the court proceedings, Paul’s defense attorney also attempted to draw attention to the brothers’ younger sibling, Corey Caneiro. However, investigators never identified Corey as a suspect, and no evidence connected him to the crime. NBC’s ‘Dateline: Slow Burn’ explores the investigation and the many details surrounding the case.

Corey Caneiro Was Never Considered a Suspect in Keith Caneiro’s Killing

Corey Caneiro was the youngest of Sherry and Cesar Caneiro’s three children. He grew up in Brooklyn and Staten Island, New York, alongside his two older brothers, Paul and Keith Caneiro. As the youngest sibling, he often looked up to his older brothers, particularly as they built their successful business together. Corey eventually established a life of his own with his wife, Elisa, and focused on raising their family. On the night of November 19, 2018, Corey received an email from Keith regarding the ongoing dispute over allegedly missing funds. In the message, Keith stated that Paul would no longer receive his annual salary because of the issue. Corey was kept informed about the financial matter and was aware of the tensions that had developed between his two brothers.

After the two fires were investigated, Corey reportedly left for Pennsylvania to stay with his in-laws’ family. Despite the scrutiny surrounding the case, he cooperated with law enforcement throughout the investigation and was never believed to have played any role in the crimes. At no point was Corey considered a suspect by investigators. During Paul’s 2026 trial, however, the defense team argued that Corey and his wife had not been investigated thoroughly and suggested that he could have had a motive because he also stood to benefit from the family trust fund. The prosecution rejected this theory, noting that no evidence linked Corey to the murders. Ultimately, the jury dismissed the defense’s claims and found Paul solely responsible for the murders and related arson charges.

Corey Caneiro is Fighting a Civil Lawsuit Today

In 2020, members of Jennifer Caneiro’s family filed a civil lawsuit naming Corey Caneiro as a defendant. According to the lawsuit, Corey allegedly acted in concert with Paul Caneiro to position himself as the trustee of Keith Caneiro’s family trust. The plaintiffs claim that Keith did not want his younger brother to assume that role and intended for the trust to be managed differently. The lawsuit further accused Corey of taking control of approximately $3 million in life insurance proceeds paid into the trust and later using some of those funds to purchase a home in Fair Haven, New Jersey. Corey has denied the allegations made against him. The civil case remains ongoing, and no court has determined the claims to be true. Aside from the legal proceedings, Corey has maintained a low profile and has not discussed the matter publicly.

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