Corey Shaughnessy: Ted Shaughnessy’s Wife Now Prefers a Private Life

In most murder cases, one cannot help but empathize with the heartbroken family members who are left behind to pick up the pieces. After the death of her husband, Ted Shaughnessy, Corey Shaughnessy had to not only battle with grief but was also forced to come to terms with the fact that the man responsible for her widowhood might be someone she could have never imagined. The case is also covered in NBC’s ‘Dateline: Ghosts Can’t Talk’ and has compelled the world to wonder just what Corey has been up to these days.

Who is Corey Shaughnessy?

Corey Shaughnessy was happily married to Ted Shaughnessy for almost two decades. The latter was the owner of Gallerie Jewelers in Austin, Texas, a business operated by him and his family since 1995. Together, the couple became parents to Nicolas Shaughnessy after they adopted him from Russia. The family of three seemed to be on good terms, with the parents trying to support their son in any way possible. His marriage to Jaclyn Edison was also celebrated by Ted and Corey.

In fact, Ted and Corey had opened up their home to Jaclyn after learning that she was being allegedly physically abused by her father. Corey herself tried to be there for her son’s partner as much as possible and even celebrated Jaclyn’s 19th birthday by gifting her a “half-carat diamond solitaire pendant.” Later on during the trial, Corey would recall how this was the first gift she had given to her daughter-in-law in order to celebrate her birthday.

Though Ted and Corey had even allowed their son and daughter-in-law to live in their home for a few months to help them during their financial troubles, money did remain a bit of a contentious factor between the mother and the son. Nicolas had borrowed about $30,000 from his mother to start a trading business, and the two had even gotten into an argument over the same on March 2, 2018. However, Corey was unaware of the possible fatal consequences of the same.

On the same night, Ted and Corey’s house was broken into by invaders who fatally shot Ted in the hallway. Corey used a gun to try and shoot back at those who had attacked her and her husband. She then hid in a closet, from where she called 911. While her actions might have saved her life, Corey remained devastated that her husband was killed in such a tragic manner. It was later discovered that there were no signs of a break-in, though the window to Nicolas’ room was open. At the time, Nicolas and Jaclyn were actually living in College Station, Texas.

Where is Corey Shaughnessy Now?

The revelation that it was her own son, Nicolas Shaughnessy, who had been the one to plan the death of her husband, Ted Shaughnessy, devastated Corey Shaughnessy. The original plan had seemingly been intended to kill both Ted and Corey, though the latter was able to save herself. However, she has since confessed that she is unsure how to process everything, given that she seemingly lost both her husband and son to the same incident.

When Nicolas was sentenced to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of her own father, Ted, Corey expressed that she was satisfied with the punishment. However, many other family members claimed that the sentence might have been too lenient. According to Nicolas, he wanted to repair his relationship with his mother despite his actions and hoped for a reconciliation in the future, something that Corey has not talked much about.

In June 2023, Corey’s recorded statement was played following the sentencing of Jaclyn Edison, who had also helped plan for Ted’s murder. However, for the most part, it seems like Corey has decided to lead a much more private life. Following her husband’s death, his business, Gallerie Jewelers, was closed for a few days before being reopened for business. However, it seems like the store is now permanently closed.

