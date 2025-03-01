Cosme Ocaña and Belén Morales: Where Are Aitana’s Parents Now?

Netflix’s ‘Aitana: Metamorphosis’ explores various facets of Aitana Ocaña Morales’ life. As a renowned Spanish singer and songwriter, the six-episode docuseries offers a glimpse into her reality and the journey that shaped her. Her parents, Cosme Ocaña and Belén Morales, also shared their perspectives, which revealed a different side of Aitana. Through their interactions, they expressed their fears and concerns while also showing their unwavering faith in their daughter. The support they provided during challenging times really made a difference to her, and it brought their instrumental role in her life to the forefront.

Cosme Ocaña and Belén Morales Helped Aitana During Some of Her Tough Moments

Cosme Ocaña and Belén Morales welcomed Aitana Ocaña Morales into their lives on June 27, 1999, in Barcelona. As their only child, she was the center of their world, and they ensured she had everything she needed to thrive. From a young age, Aitana showed a natural inclination toward music and often performed for her parents. They always believed she was destined for something extraordinary but never expected it to happen so quickly. In 2014, when she began sharing cover songs on her YouTube channel, she kept it a secret from them. However, the biggest surprise came when she was selected to compete in Season 9 of ‘Operación Triunfo,’ a reality music show that marked the beginning of an unstoppable journey in her career.

Cosme and Belén watched their daughter rise to fame, not just in their home country but across the world. Cosme opened up about his struggles with hypochondria and how witnessing Aitana face similar challenges has been difficult for him. However, no matter the situation—whether a medical appointment or consultation—both parents have always been by her side. Before any big event, they could be seen talking her through her nerves and helping her find her footing. They said that as she has grown older and become financially independent, they try to interfere as little as possible in her decisions. Still, they understood the importance of being there for her, especially during tough times. When Aitana faced personal struggles, she often turned to them for solace and found comfort in their loving embrace.

Belén Morales Never Stops Gushing Over Her Daughter’s Successes

Belén Morales is Aitana’s biggest cheerleader, standing by her side not only in her professional journey but also in her personal life. Like any proud mother, she never misses an opportunity to celebrate her daughter’s achievements and share them with immense joy. One of the most touching things she has expressed about Aitana is that, while she knows she herself isn’t perfect, looking at her daughter makes her feel wonderful. She has also acknowledged that Aitana’s tendency to fixate on certain things can sometimes hold her back, but she understands that it stems from her pursuit of perfection. Whether offering comfort during an impending hurricane or lifting her spirits after a canceled show, Belén is a pillar of strength for the pop star, and their bond is truly admirable.

Cosme Ocaña Remains Involved in Aitana’s Career Even Today

Cosme Ocaña is a much more private man than his wife, but there is no doubt that he beams with just as much pride. Still living in Barcelona, he remains actively involved in the business aspects of Aitana’s career, ensuring that she has the support she needs behind the scenes. He is also her guiding light whenever she feels anxious before stepping on stage, always reminding her of the incredible love and admiration she receives from her fans. Despite his reserved nature, his unwavering belief in his daughter’s talent and his constant presence in her life speaks volumes. Whether it’s offering words of encouragement before a big performance or simply being there when she needs him, Cosme plays an integral role in his daughter’s life.

