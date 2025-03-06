Courteney Swartz: Where is Cathy Swartz’s Daughter Now?

In an episode of ABC’s ’20/20,’ the focus is on the case of 19-year-old Cathy Swartz’s murder, which remained unsolved for more than three decades. On the fateful day of December 1988, the authorities not only found her body in the Three Rivers apartment, but they also found her nine-month-old daughter, Courteney Swartz, in the other room, alive and well. While growing up, she hoped to see the killer brought to justice for the brutality her mother suffered. Thanks to the advancements in DNA technology, the cold case finally cracked open as the authorities were led to Robert Waters.

Courteney Swartz Wanted to Confront Her Mother’s Alleged Killer in Court

Several decades later, in 2023, when the police finally apprehended Robert Waters, the alleged killer of Cathy Swartz, the news reached her daughter, Courteney Swartz, who was 35 at the time. She was hopeful about the prospect of finally seeing her mother’s killer behind bars and brought to justice. At the same time, she even pondered how anyone could take one’s life and lead a normal life for years. She even made plans to stare Robert down as he made his way into the courtroom. However, she was instead left disappointed as the accused took his own life just five days after his arrest in the Beaufort County Jail, where he was held.

She told WoodTV, “I start to think of things I was going to say to him, and I was going to write then down, but then I found out that he killed himself, so I didn’t. I just stopped.” She was curious to know the reasons behind the crime. “Just how could you do that, especially with her own baby in the room next, in the apartment? You left her in there, you left me in there, and then to just leave and act like nothing ever even happened, I don’t know,” she said. Elaborating on her plans to confront him, she added, “He didn’t have to look at me or anything. He didn’t have to say anything. All I wanted was for him to feel my presence in that room. Like, I’m the baby; here I am 35 years later. That is all I wanted.”

Courteney Swartz Strikes a Perfect Balance Between Her Professional and Personal Life

Originally from Three Rivers, Michigan, Courteney Swartz managed to bounce back from the loss of her mother and build a career, making her late mother proud. For a short while, she reportedly worked at American Axle & Manufacturing, South Facility, before landing a job at Edgewood Manor Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in September 2024. She currently works at the nursing home as an Activities Assistant. On top of handling the pressure and responsibilities of her professional career, Courteney manages to juggle her personal and familial life quite well.

In 2009, she reportedly started dating the love of her life and soulmate — Rob Jones. Since then, the couple has gone through all sorts of ups and downs that life throws their way. Although they are yet to be married, the romantic duo has been engaged since 2021. Their love for each other is not only marked by their several years of togetherness but also by them welcoming four children into the world during the course of their relationship. The doting mother to two sons, Petey and Solo Jones, and two daughters, Rosie and Amaya Jones, Courteney is also an animal lover and a mother to her cat named Skitzo.

When she is not busy with work, she loves spending time with her fiancé and their four children. They also travel to different places regularly; recently, they took a little family trip to the zoo, where the kids had the time of their lives. In December 2024, Courteney traveled to New York City with her older daughter, Amaya Jones. By the end of the same month, she wished her youngest child, Petey, a happy birthday. She said, “You definitely keep me on my toes but I don’t know what I would do without you sweet baby man!!!!! Mama loves you so much.” Courteney also values her friends and takes time out from her busy schedule to catch up with them every once in a while.

