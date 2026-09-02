Courtney Ibars: Where is Botched Homes’ Host and Interior Designer Now?

HGTV’s ‘Botched Homes’ follows Charlie Kawas as he takes on homes and construction projects that have gone wrong and works to turn them around. In season 1, he was joined by interior designer Courtney Ibars, who brought her creative vision to each project. Courtney played an important role in understanding the homeowners’ needs and finding ways to reflect their personalities in the designs. While Charlie focused on fixing the structural and construction problems, Courtney helped bring the finishing touches together.

Courtney Ibars is Running Her Own Interior Designing Enterprise Today

Courtney Lauren Ibars began her education at Florida State University, where she pursued a Bachelor of Science in Interior Design from 2007 to 2011. During her college years, she began laying the foundation for a career in interior design and eventually gained experience in both residential and commercial design environments. Courtney’s early career included working as an Interior Designer at The Design Firm from November 2011 to July 2012. She then joined Jonathan Adler, where she progressed from Assistant Manager in July 2012 to Associate Manager in July 2013.

Courtney then worked as an Account Executive at Design Within Reach from August 2014 to April 2016 and briefly moved into Business Development at Workscapes in 2016. Her experience also includes a connection to HGTV, where she worked as a Computer Renderer in September 2011, using Revit and Photoshop to create room perspectives for ‘Color Splash.’ Courtney’s career continued to develop as she established herself independently in the design industry. In May 2008, she founded Courtney Lauren Interiors.

Courtney has continued to lead her business for more than 18 years. As Principal Designer, she works with local builders and vendors to create thoughtfully designed spaces while preparing construction documents for renovations and new builds. She even made an appearance on the ‘Sexy Walls’ podcast in March 2026 and exchanged ideas with other creatives. Over the years, she has built her career around technical design expertise and project collaboration. Her current work at Courtney Lauren Interiors reflects that progression. She is now leading projects and bringing together personal designs to create functional and visually appealing spaces.

Courtney Ibars and Her Husband are Enjoying Their Days as Newlyweds

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Courtney Ibars is married to Gabe Ibars. The couple is tying the knot in a beautiful ceremony in April 2025. They also chose to exchange their vows privately and she has described the moment as an intimate and personal part of their wedding celebrations. A year later, Courtney and Gabe marked their first wedding anniversary with the same love and warmth that had characterized their relationship. Outside of these occasional glimpses into their marriage, Courtney largely keeps her personal life away from the public eye. She and Gabe maintain a relatively private relationship. Courtney prefers to let her work and accomplishments as a designer speak for themselves.

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