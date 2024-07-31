Criminal Minds Evolution: Do Tara and Rebecca Get Back Together?

Throughout the second season of Paramount+’s procedural series ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution,’ Dr. Tara Lewis and Rebecca Wilson try to find a way to work together without their history coming in between. Their relationship does not last long as Tara chooses to report a detail associated with one of Rebecca’s past cases, which threatens the latter’s trust in the former. Since the BAU agent wants to do the right thing, she doesn’t back off, causing their separation. However, as the sophomore installment concludes after the bureau brings down Gold Star, the two officers celebrate something more than their victory in the investigation! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Tara and Rebecca’s Reunion

Tara and Rebecca get back together without even initially informing their colleagues. The two officers break up when Tara starts to believe that Silvio, who got convicted in a case tried by Rebecca as the lead prosecutor, was actually innocent. To do the right thing, the BAU agent wants to report the same to the concerned officials as she doesn’t want an innocent man to carry the burden of the conviction. However, Rebecca disagrees with her partner’s beliefs. She became a district attorney and eventually part of the Department of Justice based on how she handled the case. The prosecutor knows that her career will be done if her work in the same gets reviewed.

Rebecca then asks Tara to choose between their relationship and the review, only for the latter to choose the “right thing,” paving the way for their separation. Rebecca’s decision to give her partner a choice can be seen as an overreaction rather than a well-thought-out action. When the case that made her who she is now resurfaces in unfavorable circumstances, the prosecutor panics, and her instinct to protect herself and her career seemingly conquers her senses. By asking Tara to choose between her and the case, she is trying to protect what she has built career-wise with years of hard work.

After the breakup, Tara and Rebecca get enough time to think about their actions more clearly and empathetically. The prosecutor must have realized that she could not expect Tara, an officer with unparalleled integrity, to stop doing her work because of personal reasons. As someone who has been dealing with crimes of all sorts for years, Rebecca must have understood how a law enforcement officer cannot hide their findings when she is convinced about the same. Similarly, the BAU agent may have perceived why the prosecutor took a stand to protect her career.

Tara had to deal with various professional challenges to be part of her unit, and the possibility of her career disappearing due to one case must have seemed frightening for her as well. Whether it be the FBI or DOJ, it is not easy to leave a mark as a woman. Rebecca has done it after fighting various battles. Considering the same, even though her actions seem selfish, she cannot be blamed for being protective of herself. As a fellow woman, the BAU agent must have understood it more than anyone else. Thus, Tara and Rebecca may have gotten back together with a much better understanding of each other’s characteristics.

The FBI’s investigation into Gold Star makes the officers involved realize one significant aspect of their profession: unity. Tara takes care of Rebecca on the field even when they are dealing with the aftermath of their separation. Similarly, the prosecutor tries to help the agent as much as she can. The empathy they show each other as two officers must have helped them understand how much they care for one another. Since their and their colleagues’ lives are on the line while investigating Gold Star, the two lovers choose to keep their reunion a secret to focus on the first priority: finding the serial killers behind the ambiguous group.

