Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Ending Explained: Are D and Capri Dead?

Netflix’s ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners‘ Season 2 transports the audience back to Night City with a new story that unravels a different side of the futuristic world. The first season follows the story of David Martinez, whose life changes after he discovers military-grade tech that has more strings attached than he’d imagined. His story ended with a tragic and heroic sacrifice. The second season picks up while the wound David inflicted on Arasaka is still fresh. But this time, they remain passive players in a game that has much higher stakes. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Season 2 Plot Synopsis

The second season of ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ begins with a heist where a crew steals a valuable chip from Arasaka. However, the mission goes awry when the crew leader, King, goes cyberpsycho, unleashing a terror that ends with the death of one of his crew members and the dissolution of his gang. The spectacle of his transformation is captured on film by a young boy named Roman. He is a film aficionado and always carries a camera, trying to capture footage he can later sell, even though it does not pay much. He is advised to capture some footage of a gang called Maelstrom to get more money.

This quest leads him to Talia, a member of the gang who has transformed her body with extensive implants. She is also the daughter of Kang Tao executive Kiril, whose wife, Avida, is an old flame of King. Avida is worried about her daughter, whose rebellious spirit and an increasing obsession with getting more transplants worry her. So, she reaches out to King for help in finding her daughter and bringing her back home. Meanwhile, Roman is captured by Maelstrom, but a man called David, aka D, shows up just in time to save him. It turns out that D is one of the last survivors of Snake Nation, which was wiped out by a group of mercenaries.

D wants to find the ones responsible for the death of his loved ones and kill them all. He and Roman join forces, and their search for truth leads them to a secret lab where D finds Arasaka’s stolen chip. When he inserts it into his jack, he is introduced to an AI construct called Capri, who is the most powerful entity to exist, which makes everyone, including Kang Tao, who finally have the chance to go toe to toe against the likes of Arasaka and Militech, hunt for it, no matter the cost. What makes things more interesting is that the revelations about Capri answer some things about David Martinez from Season 1.

Are Kyoko and Kiril Dead?

Over the course of the season, it is revealed that Arasaka had been working on a weapon that would be unrivaled in power. The idea was to create an AI construct with human personalities but constrained in its functionality, as it would need a human host. While this ensured that the weapon did not get out of hand, the problem was that it was not easily compatible with any human host. The search for the perfect candidates led Arasaka to cast a wide net, which also brought up the name David Martinez, explaining why Tanaka was so interested in getting him back to school in Season 1. The same profiling also brought D and Talia into Arasaka’s orbit. They couldn’t go for Talia because of her father’s connection to their rival company, but it was easier to get their hands on D.

The problem was that they sent a group of trigger-happy mercenaries who wiped out the whole village, only to find out later that D had been away the whole time. A series of curious events eventually leads both Talia and D to become the host of Capri. However, in hopping hosts, the construct leaves part of itself behind in both hosts. In the finale, Talia becomes the major host, courtesy of Kyoko, the scientist who had a major role in creating Capri at Arasaka, and Kiril. Still, some part of her is left behind in D, and even though it is just a flicker, the connection is still strong enough for him to track down Capri when she goes on a rampage in Talia’s body. The idea was that as Capri began bonding with the body, the consciousness of its original owner would gradually be replaced by the AI construct.

Kiril knew this, yet he let his own daughter be put on the chopping block. His dedication to the villainy is further established when he opens fire on his own wife, Avida, who had been trying to find an alternative to save her daughter from certain death. When Talia finds out her father killed her mother, she surrenders to Capri’s takeover, with the only condition being that the AI will kill her father as brutally as possible. Once Capri takes charge, she decides to honor Talia’s request first and foremost and takes quite a lot of enjoyment in Kiril’s terror as he runs for his life. All the forces sent by Kang Tao are brought down, eventually leading them to call in an airstrike, hoping this will at least bury the whole thing.

In the midst of this, Kyoko desperately tries to get to Capri, unwilling to let her life’s work be destroyed like that. Meanwhile, D, joined by his friends, Roman and Omi, also chases after Capri. In the end, Kyoko uses her device to shut down all electronics within a one-mile radius, hoping it will give Roman enough time to drag D out of danger. This is important because after Talia, he is the only one compatible enough to house Capri. In the end, the missiles strike and a massive explosion rocks the surroundings. Fortunately, D, Talia, and Roman survive the ordeal, but as the dust settles, Kyoko and Kiril are found buried under the debris. Whatever breath they have left soon runs out, and their chapters are permanently closed with their deaths.

What Happens to D and Capri? D They Die?

When Roman first meets D, he is driven solely by a desire for revenge. This leads him down a dark path, especially once he gets to use Capri’s powers. However, when he is separated from Capri, he realizes that he wants more than revenge; he wants to be reunited with her. This makes him chase after Talia, even as the missiles are headed towards them. Eventually, he comes face to face with Talia, removes the chip from her, then inserts it into himself. With that, Capri is finally put back together in entirety, with no parts left divided between Talia and D. While D is happy to see his unexpected friend/alter ego again, a new problem emerges in the form of Arasaka’s forces. It turns out that the chase through the city and Kang Tao’s missile drop have caught Arasaka’s attention, bringing them back into the game.

Much like Kang Tao, they are mainly focused on eliminating the problem by erasing it so that no questions ever come back to them. Their forces are also much higher in number and resources than Kang Tao, but D and Capri are ready for them. Thanks to her unparalleled powers, the first round of attack is easily handled. But then she happily points towards the sky, and she and D fly off into space, never to be seen again. Before this, D had made it clear that he had no intention of returning. He knew the stakes, not just in terms of the heavily armed enemy hell-bent on killing him, and mainly, Capri. He knew that giving in to the AI construct also meant that their cohabitation would eventually erode to the point that, one day, it would just be Capri left in his head while his own voice was completely erased.

This is why, even as Roman insists on following him into the battlefield for the sake of documentation, he refuses to let the young boy join him. On the way, he wonders what David Martinez would have felt when he sacrificed himself to save his friends in the Season 1 finale, once again showing that death stands with a definitive clarity in his mind. Later, Roman receives a video in which D all but confirms that he is gone for good. This, however, doesn’t necessarily mean that he is dead. At least, not yet. Previously, D catches Capri intently looking at the sky. When he asks her what she is looking at, she points him towards a satellite. The reason for this is not explained, but when Capri points towards the sky in the final battle, it becomes clear that the satellite is what she is now headed towards.

There is no hint of which specific satellite she has chosen or what she plans to do once she gets there. But it’s clear that she has some sort of plan. Unlike D, she has no intention to die. In fact, the whole idea rests on her quest for self-preservation, which means the final flight is the next step in her journey. While D is still with her, one cannot say how long he will survive, if at all. We don’t know if the flight took a physical toll and killed him. It is highly possible that, once in space, Capri struggles to get D the equipment he needs to survive beyond Earth, leading to his death. And even if he does survive and they reach the satellite after all, the takeover, slow as it may be, has already begun. And there will come a day when Talia will be the only conscious voice in D’s head.

What Happens to Talia, King and Roman?

Before Capri came along, Talia had already been on a road to certain death. She was diagnosed with a terminal illness at a young age, which prompted his parents to get her implants as her body slowly broke down due to the disease. Eventually, this made her even more adamant about getting more implants despite the increasing threat of cyberpsychosis. The doctors advise her to dial down on the implants, much like King is forced to have the reduction to save his own life. Then Capri comes along, and she starts healing Talia’s mind bit by bit. But the catch is that the eventual complete repair will also mean Capri permanently taking over Talia. The girl surrenders to this fate, until D comes looking for his AI companion.

Once he takes Capri back, Talia is reverted to her original form. Capri takes some of her implants to furnish D’s limbs lost in the missile explosion. When Talia wakes up, Har hightech implants are gone. This prevents her from going into cyberpsychosis, but it does not treat her terminal illness. This means, sooner or later, she is going to die. For now, she is alive, but unable to walk anymore without her implants, she is wheelchair bound. With both her parents dead, King takes charge of her care and drives her to the rehab, where one can hope that she gets better, extending her lifespan to some extent.

Before leaving, she says goodbye to Roman, telling him how talented he is and that he should keep making his videos. She promises they will meet again, but even the 12-year-old boy knows that she may not be able to keep it. Still, he is more hopeful than before, and the last shot is of him happily running through the street, mirroring D’s reaction when he bonded with Capri for the first time. Meanwhile, King and Talia are on their way, and as he begins the journey with tears in his eyes, he learns that she is still alive.

So, instead of mourning her while she is still in front of him, she and King could spend the rest of their days living life to the fullest. This means the duo is going to check off items on their bucket list and have all kinds of fun together. Eventually, however, Talia’s illness will catch up with her, and she will die. Earlier, King promised her that when the time comes, they will flatline together. Since she is the only purpose of his life, once she goes, it wouldn’t be a surprise that he will come through on his promise and follow her into death. For now, however, they are alive and will make the most of it.

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