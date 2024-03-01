Daniel Greene: Where is the Killer Now?

In November 2017, authorities discovered the lifeless body of Jon Hickey during a welfare check prompted by his girlfriend. The subsequent investigation led to the identification of Daniel Greene as the perpetrator. NBC’s ‘Dateline’ episode, titled ‘The Killer on Camera 4,’ delves into the evidence that implicated Greene and tried to establish the motive of the crime. The episode also goes over the lengthy legal proceedings that spanned several years.

Daniel Greene’s Jealousy Led to Fatal Consequences

Externally, Daniel Greene appeared to lead an ordinary life, embracing a straightforward routine. Married to Jennifer Greene for an extended period and raising a family with two children together, he served as a firefighter in Prince George’s County, Maryland, for 15 years and left the service only in 2013. Despite these outward appearances, his wife claimed that beneath the facade of normalcy, Greene was leading a double life. Allegedly, he initiated a relationship with another woman named Jennifer McKay around 2012.

Greene and McKay shared a history, having known each other since elementary school. They reconnected and eventually initiated a romantic relationship. Jennifer claimed that he often misrepresented his actions by asserting he was on business trips, concealing the affair using a corporate credit card. Moreover, Greene allegedly acquired a house under renovation on the Pennsylvania border, filling it with furniture. Jennifer accused him of staging the home as a secret bachelor pad and further asserted that he used fabricated divorce and custody papers to deceive McKay into believing he was single.

The relationship between Greene and McKay concluded in 2017, after which McKay entered into a new relationship with Jon Hickey, a volunteer firefighter from Baltimore County. Despite their relatively short time together, lasting only a month and a half, their connection was notably close. On November 30, 2017, McKay grew concerned when she couldn’t reach Hickey for over two days, and his car remained parked in its usual spot. Fearing for his well-being, she contacted the police for a welfare check. Upon entering Hickey’s apartment, the police discovered his lifeless body on the couch, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

During the investigation, the police observed a slightly ajar back door and identified a nearby neighbor’s CCTV camera. Gaining access to the footage, they witnessed a man entering the house through the door. Contacting McKay for identification, she promptly recognized the individual as Greene. Consequently, on December 28, 2017, Greene was formally indicted on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the death of Jon Hickey.

Daniel Greene is in Prison Today

Before the commencement of his trial, Daniel Greene submitted a suppression motion regarding Jennifer McKay’s out-of-court identification and anticipated in-court identification of him as the individual captured on camera. His defense argued that the police had influenced and suggested the identification to McKay. The complete conversation between McKay and the police was played out in the circuit court, leading to the motion being granted.

Following the court’s ruling, the prosecutors promptly utilized their statutory right to appeal. The Court of Appeals overturned the decision, highlighting that the defendant had invoked a constitutional identification law that was beyond the scope of their argument. The specific constitutional law pertains to the procedures and standards that must be followed during the identification process to ensure fairness and prevent suggestive influences, protecting the rights of the accused.

In December 2017, Greene was apprehended, and with his trial pending, he sought bail in August 2018. His defense argued that, as a former firefighter and responsible community member, he was facing violence in jail. However, the court rejected his bail plea. The trial eventually commenced in June 2023, and crucially, the prosecutors relied on surveillance footage as a pivotal piece of evidence in their case against Greene.

Jennifer Greene took the stand during the trial and accused her husband of committing the heinous act. She asserted that he was a narcissist and claimed that he had profoundly impacted her life. The prosecutors detailed his extramarital affair and his attempts to conceal it. They were also able to show that weeks after ending the relationship with McKay, he used his wife’s laptop to repeatedly visit the Facebook pages of Hickey and McKay and got the former’s address online. They theorized that in a rage over the relationship, he had climbed over Hickey’s window and shot him as he slept.

At the trial’s conclusion, Greene was deemed guilty by the jury on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion, and the use of a handgun in a violent crime. Initially scheduled for September 2023, his sentencing date was postponed as he sought new legal counsel. In February 2024, he received a sentence of life plus 20 years: 10 years for home invasion and an additional ten years for the firearm charge, with the initial five years being without the possibility of parole. The 41-year-old is currently serving his sentence under Maryland’s Department of Corrections.

