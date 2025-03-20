Daniel Peek Murder: Where is John Morgan Now?

In July 2022, authorities responded to reports of a shooting at a residence on East Florida Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Upon arrival, they discovered Daniel Peek was fatally shot in his driveway. Several witnesses were present at the scene, which made it easier for law enforcement to identify the suspect. A&E’s ‘Accused: Guilty or Innocent’ offers a detailed account of the case, presenting various perspectives that sparked significant debate in the pursuit of justice.

Daniel Peek Was Shot in the Back in Front of His Own House

Daniel “Danny” Alan Peek was a lifelong resident of Youngstown, Ohio. He was born to Lois “Jeannie” Desanti and Daniel Weidner on September 5, 1975. He grew up surrounded by a large, loving family and caring grandparents who adored him. Known for his bright-eyed enthusiasm and infectious zest for life, he found joy in even the simplest activities. Whether it was fishing, camping, flying kites, or gardening, he embraced every moment with passion. This dedication extended to his career as well — he spent 25 years as a roofer and earned the admiration of his colleagues for his hard work and spirit.

Danny was married to Amanda Peek, and together they had three children — two sons, Daniel Peek Jr. and Joshua Peek, and a daughter, Myranda Moon. His family was his world, and he always put them first. One of his favorite ways to show his love was through grilling, often gathering his loved ones around for meals. Since 2019, Danny had been in a relationship with Mary Morgan while still legally married to Amanda. He lived with Mary at a home on the 1400 block of East Florida Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Their blended family grew close, and both of their children used to come and visit them often.

Danny’s life seemed to be going well until the day of July 31, 2022. On that day, Mary made a frantic call to 911, reporting that he had been shot. A bullet struck Danny in the back, exiting through his chest and causing a fatal injury. Despite efforts to help him, Danny was pronounced dead at the scene before he could be transported to the hospital. Following his death, the police immediately launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Dashcam Footage From Danny Peek’s Killer’s Car Proved to be Vital Evidence

Kaitlyn Morgan explained that on the day of the incident, she had planned to go to her father, John Morgan’s house with her son. He was supposed to pick them up. Aware that his arrival could lead to conflict, she waited until Danny Peek was in the shower, hoping to avoid any confrontation. However, once the latter found out that John was coming, he chose to wait. Kaitlyn decided to leave the house to prevent further trouble. She texted her father, asking him to pick her up from down the street, and left without checking a follow-up text from John, in which he informed her that he was on his way to the house.

After seeing her father’s text, she rushed back to the house and found John and Danny engaged in a physical fight, with Daniel Jr. also involved. From her vantage point, she saw her father’s arm lifted just before hearing the gunshot as Danny was running away. Mary also confirmed that John had fired the gun in the middle of the altercation. The most incriminating piece of evidence recovered by the police was dashcam footage from John’s car. The video showed the latter exiting his vehicle while Danny approached him from the porch.

John fired a warning shot at his feet before throwing his gun, lunging at him and pinning him down with his body weight. At that point, Daniel Jr. intervened and pulled John off his father. The father and son then punched and kicked John before Danny began to walk away. It was then that John picked up his gun and fired a shot at him in the back, which caused his death. He was immediately arrested but was released on a $500,000 bond a few weeks later as he awaited his trial.

John Morgan is in Prison Today

John Morgan’s trial began in February 2024, during which his defense team argued that he had acted in self-defense. They claimed he suffered from a heart condition, which caused him to panic when he was attacked. The defense also alleged that Danny Peek had sent aggressive messages and was shouting at John when he got out of his car, prompting him to fire a warning shot. They further contended that due to his head injuries, he could not see where he was shooting and only fired to protect himself. Additionally, they referenced Kaitlyn’s initial interrogation, where she reportedly stated that her father had acted in self-defense and was not a violent man. They claimed she had also alleged that Danny was aggressive and that John had done nothing wrong.

However, when Kaitlyn was questioned during the trial, she claimed she did not remember making the previous statements and asserted that her father had intentionally shot Danny. The most critical piece of evidence was the dashcam footage, which became the cornerstone of the prosecution’s case. Ultimately, John was convicted of murder, voluntary manslaughter with a firearm, and felonious assault with a firearm specification. He was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum of 18 years. While waiting in the booking cell, he overdosed on illegally smuggled drugs and was in a coma for several days. His appeal for a new trial in April 2024 was denied. Currently, the 49-year-old is incarcerated at the Noble Correctional Institution, with his parole eligibility date set for 2042.

