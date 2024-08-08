Daniel Roher to Make Feature Directorial Debut With ‘Tuner’

Daniel Roher is stepping into the next phase of his career! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the Academy Award-winning documentarian behind ‘Navalny’ will make his feature directorial debut with ‘Tuner.’ The film’s shooting will start in Toronto, Ontario, in September. The plot revolves around a piano tuner with an extraordinary hearing condition who unexpectedly discovers that his precise skills to tune pianos can be applied to a more illicit craft: cracking the safes of his ultra-wealthy clients.

Roher’s other upcoming project, ‘Blink of an Eye,’ is a documentary that follows the members of the Pelletier family. After discovering that three of their four children will soon lose their vision due to retinitis pigmentosa, the family embarks on a world tour. Determined to experience the world’s beauty while they still can, the family sets out on this extraordinary journey, capturing their adventures as they face an uncertain future.

Roher’s latest project is ‘Navalny,’ a documentary that focuses on Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who narrowly survived an assassination attempt with a deadly nerve agent in August 2020. It details Navalny’s recovery, during which he uncovered shocking revelations about the attack on his life and made the bold decision to return to his homeland. ‘Navalny’ received the Academy Award for Best Documentary Feature and the BAFTA Award for Best Documentary in 2023.

Roher also directed the documentary ‘Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson & The Band,’ which revolves around the titular band and features appearances by music legends such as Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen. The film offers a candid, introspective look into Robertson’s early years, blending elements of confession, cautionary tales, and humor. It delves into the formation and legacy of The Band, which became one of the most influential and enduring bands in the history of popular music, capturing both their rise to fame and the challenges they faced along the way. Roher also directed several short films such as ‘Finding Fukue,’ ‘Dilveen,’ and ‘Sourtoe: The Story of the Sorry Cannibal.’

‘Dream Scenario‘ and ‘Trap’ are two of the several recently released projects that were shot in Toronto.

