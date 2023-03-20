Danmachi Season 5: Renewed or Cancelled?

Based on Fujino Oumori’s Japanese light novel series of the same name, ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ or ‘Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka’ is a fantasy anime. The show revolves around a young adventurer named Bell Cranel, who begins his long journey of making a name for himself in the city of Orario. Initially, it appears that he is delusional to believe that he can become the greatest adventurer to ever live, but things suddenly take an unexpected turn when he meets the lonely goddess Hestia.

This marks the beginning of his quest to push himself to the limits in pursuit of his seemingly impossible dreams. First premiered on Apr 4, 2015, the fantasy show has garnered millions of fans over the years. So, it should come as a surprise that the fans are eager to learn when the anime will return with more episodes after the conclusion of the fourth season. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Danmachi Season 5 Release Date

‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? IV’ or ‘Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka IV: Fuka Shou – Yakusai-hen’ released as a split cour on July 9, 2023, and concluded a few months later on March 19, 2023. The series comprises twenty-two episodes each with an average twenty-four-minute runtime. Directed by Hideki Tachibana, the show features talented voice actors like Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami, Saori Oonishi, Inori Minase, Maaya Uchida, and Haruka Chisuga.

As far as the fifth installment of the show is concerned, here’s everything we know so far. The anime has not been renewed officially for another installment by J.C. Staff or Sentai Filmworks. Typically, anime renewals depend a lot on the availability of source material. In the case of Danmachi, the first four seasons of the show have covered 15 out of 18 volumes of Fujino Oumori’s light novel series. So, there is more than enough material for the creators to make another split-cour season.

Interestingly, the latest season of the series has been well-received by the audiences. The fourth installment of the show has positive reviews on most online platforms and also boasts an impressive rating on MyAnimeList, which is surprisingly better than all its previous seasons. The release of the anime has also successfully boasted manga sales, which is another factor that can positively influence the show’s renewal in the near future.

All of these factors when considered together, do point to the possibility that the anime will be green-lit soon. Assuming that the aforementioned predictions turn out to be true and there are no unforeseen delays, ‘Dungeon ni Deai wo Motomeru no wa Machigatteiru Darou ka’ or ‘Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?’ season 5 will premiere sometime in Q3 2024.

Danmachi Season 5 Plot: What it Can Be About?

In season 5, Bell will find himself embarking on completely unexpected misadventures after he is invited to the harvest Goddess festival for a date by Syr. But before he could seriously consider the offer, a man named Hedin kidnaps Bell and goes as far as threatening him to make sure that he says yes to the date. In the days that follow, he undergoes serious training to ensure that he acquires a charming persona. When the Goddess festival is finally held, Bell behaves really well on his date with Syr thanks to the training that he has received.

Interestingly, several parties are keeping a close eye on the duo. All things appear to go just as Bell had been instructed until Syr learns about his training. In order to be forgiven, Bell helps his date escape Freya Familia’s vigilant eyes. But just before she is about to reveal some secret they manage to track him down. The duo later escapes one more time and on this occasion, Syr goes far as trying to seduce Bell. But he rejects all her romantic advances, despite the passionate confession. The following morning, he learns that Syr is missing but manages to track her down soon afterward. That’s when her secret is finally revealed and an unexpected event transpires.

