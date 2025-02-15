Danny Bezemer: Where is the Killer Now?

In 2003, the sudden disappearance of a 17-year-old high school student named Justine Vanderschoot resulted in an extensive search by the authorities, with the entire community, including her friends and family, taking part in it. The missing persons case turned into something more tragic as her remains were found buried in a shallow grave in a wooded area of Applegate, California. The killer was none other than her boyfriend, Daniel “Danny” Bezemer, whose jealousy drove him to commit the brutal killing. The entire case is explored in a detailed manner in the episode titled ‘Justine’s Voice’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours.’ It also showcases the victim’s loved ones fighting to keep the perpetrator behind bars.

Danny Bezemer Confessed to His Crimes But Also Incriminated His Best Friend

Born around 1985, Daniel “Danny” Lee Bezemer was romantically involved with Justine Vanderschoot, daughter of Don and Lynnette Vanderschoot, during high school. What started off as a typical high school romance soon turned into something unhealthy when jealousy and control entered the picture. On the fateful day of September 2, 2003, Justine’s parents noticed that she had disappeared as not only was their 17-year-old daughter missing from her room, but her truck was also not in the driveway. Panic-stricken and worried about her well-being and whereabouts, Don and Lynnette reported her missing to the police, and for the next couple of weeks, the authorities and people from the community moved heaven and earth to find her but couldn’t find any trace.

Since Danny was her boyfriend at the time, the detectives also interviewed him about his missing girlfriend. But it was not until they interviewed Justine’s friends that they learned about Danny’s possessive and jealous nature. They also claimed that he suspected she had been cheating on him. That’s when he became a person of interest alongside his best friend, Brandon Fernandez. Finally, on September 17, both of them were questioned separately. Both of them incriminated each other during the interrogation, but it was Brandon who reportedly led the police to the site where they had buried Justine. On one hand, Brandon claimed that Danny strangled her to death and forced him to help him bury her. On the other hand, Danny confessed that although he had strangled her, it was Danny who came up with the entire plan.

According to reports, on September 1, 2003, Danny and Justine had dinner together at the latter’s home, after which they reportedly met with Brandon. As per the police, the three then took a drive in the woods in Applegate, where Danny strangled Justine and put her body in a shallow grave he had already dug. They even poured what seemed like methanol over her body before burying her. The autopsy suggested that she was still alive during her burial. Finally, after several weeks of investigation, Danny and Brandon were arrested and taken into custody for the murder of 17-year-old Justine Vanderschoot.

Danny Bezemer is Incarcerated at a California Prison Facility Awaiting His Parole Hearing

Since Justine’s parents wished to prevent a prolonged trial, the prosecution offered plea deals to Danny Bezemer as well as his accomplice and best friend, Brandon Fernandez. Within a couple of years of their arrest, the former pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and, subsequently, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Meanwhile, Brandon also took the guilty plea to second-degree murder and received a sentence of 15 years to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Luckily for them, California’s murder law went through some changes in 2020 that allowed them to file an appeal to the court for the possible overturning of their sentences.

In August of the same year, Danny had a parole consultation. A couple of years later, on August 10, 2022, his appeal was denied by the parole board. Several months later, he tried to get parole again on March 23, 2023, only to be denied. At the parole hearing, he admitted to his involvement in the crime and gave reasons why the board should consider his parole. He also claimed that he had been studying cosmetology and wanted to cut his hair after his release. Now, he is not eligible for another parole hearing until March 2028. As of today, he is serving his sentence at Valley State Prison in Chowchilla, California.

