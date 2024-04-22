Danyna Gibson Murder: Where is Tanaya Lewis Now?

Danyna Gibson, a 16-year-old student, was at school on September 12, 2018. Her family received shocking news that she had been fatally stabbed, shattering their sense of security in what should have been a safe environment. Despite being rushed to the hospital, efforts to save her proved futile, and she succumbed to her injuries a few hours later. In Investigation Discovery’s ‘Mean Girl Murders’ episode ‘Straight A Killer,’ the details of this case are closely examined, and the circumstances under which Gibson was killed have also been shown.

Danyna Gibson was Killed in Her School

Angelina Ford and Preston Gibson welcomed their daughter, Danyna Unique Gibson, into the world on November 20, 2001. Described by her parents as sensitive and responsible, Gibson had a knack for brightening the day of those around her. She was highly engaged in her school community, participating in various activities such as the cross-country team, color band, marching band, and the National Honor Society. Additionally, she demonstrated a keen interest in science and wanted to study computer engineering in college.

At Fitzgerald High School in Warren, Michigan, Gibson was a beloved student of the teachers and was quite popular amongst her peers, too. She consistently achieved straight-A grades throughout most of her school years. On September 12, 2018, the fifth full day of the high school year, authorities responded to a call from the high school around 8:30 a.m., reporting a violent incident. Upon arrival, they discovered the school resource officer administering aid to Gibson, who had been stabbed four times—twice in the chest and twice in the back. Despite immediate medical attention and efforts to resuscitate her, Gibson’s injuries, including a punctured lung, proved fatal. She passed away at the hospital just one hour later.

Danyna Gibson’s Killer Attacked in Front of Many Witnesses

Upon the police’s arrival at the school, authorities had already identified Tanaya Lewis as the assailant. Lewis, a fellow 17-year-old student who shared classes with Danyna Gibson, was once close to her. Both students were actively involved in the National Honor Society and boasted impressive academic records, with Lewis also earning straight A grades across her subjects. However, the events of that day forever altered the trajectory of their relationship and the lives of all involved.

Approximately 20-30 students and a teacher were present to witness the harrowing event. According to their testimonies, at around 8:30 a.m. during an economics class, Lewis swiftly approached Gibson from behind, brandishing a knife, and chased her around the classroom. The school concluded that Lewis had brought the weapon from home, as the school lacked metal detectors. One witness recalled the chaotic scene, initially mistaking the disturbance for an insect intruding into the classroom. However, upon turning, they were confronted with the sight of Lewis repeatedly stabbing Gibson.

Several other witnesses also attested that Tanaya Lewis was laughing during the chase and the subsequent assault. When the teacher intervened and removed Lewis from the classroom, she reportedly continued to threaten Danyna Gibson, stating repeatedly that she intended to kill her. During police questioning, Lewis claimed that she and Gibson had recently quarreled over a boy whom Lewis had previously dated.

According to Lewis, the boy had begun speaking to Gibson since their breakup. She accused Gibson of falsely claiming that she had been unfaithful, leading to their breakup, and felt that the latter was trying to steal him away from her. She admitted to using a steak knife that she had brought from home in the attack. Following her confession, she was promptly arrested and detained without bond. She faced charges of first-degree murder. According to Michigan state law, individuals over 17 are considered adults. Thus, Lewis was at risk of receiving a life sentence.

Tanaya Lewis is in Prison Today

In August 2020, Tanaya Lewis entered a plea of no contest to the charge of first-degree murder. By this time, the prosecutors had abandoned their pursuit of a life sentence. They argued that Lewis’ frontal cortex had not fully developed, suggesting that while the act was intentional and violent, her brain could not grasp the long-term consequences of her actions. In September 2020, she received a sentence of 27 to 60 years in prison, with credit for the 735 days she had served in the county jail. She was also ordered to have no contact with Danyna Gibson’s family.

During her sentencing hearing, Lewis expressed remorse and apologized to Gibson’s family, acknowledging that if she could undo the stabbing in any way, she would. She hoped they would find it in their hearts to forgive her one day. Lewis, now 23 years old, is incarcerated at the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Washtenaw County, Michigan. Her earliest projected release date is currently set for 2045.

