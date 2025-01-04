Darci Bass: Where is Livye Lewis’ Mother Now?

In October 2020, Livye Lewis was found shot to death in her car in Sabine County, Texas. Her mother, Darci Bass, was alerted by a friend about a possible incident involving her daughter, and she rushed to the scene. There, she was devastated to learn that Livye had died at the location. The following months were some of the most challenging of Darci’s life as she fought tirelessly to bring Matthew Edgar, the accused killer, to justice. CBS’ episode of ‘48 Hours’ titled ‘The Blackout Murder of Livye Lewis’ delves into the details of the legal battle Darci waged and how she coped with her unimaginable loss.

Darci Bass Confronted Her Daughter’s Killer in a Convenience Store

Darci Clair Bass welcomed her daughter, Livye Heathyr Lewis, with her partner, Jeremy Heath Lewis, on October 4, 2001, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Livye’s arrival was the greatest gift of Darci’s life, and the family felt complete when their second daughter, Braelee Lewis, was born. Her daughters became her entire world. After separating, Darci moved to Hemphill, Texas, with her children. This is where she met her other partner, Tim Vines. Together, they had two sons, Acen McCain Vines and Weston Vines. It was a particularly difficult time when they lost Acen, but Darci got through it. In Livye and her other children, she saw reflections of herself and cherished the strong, driven individuals they were becoming.

On the morning of October 31, 2020, Darci was with a friend who informed her that there had been an incident involving her daughter, Livye. Without knowing the full details, she immediately rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, she demanded answers and was devastated to learn that her 19-year-old daughter had been fatally shot in the back of her neck with a rifle and was found lifeless in her car. The police didn’t have to search far for the suspect. Livye’s ex-boyfriend, Matthew Edgar, was discovered lying in a fetal position behind the car, with the rifle beside him.

Despite Edgar’s claims of having no memory of the night or how he ended up at the scene, Darci was certain he was responsible for her daughter’s death. In March 2021, When Edgar was released on bail due to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, she was enraged. Her anger reached a boiling point when she encountered him at a convenience store. Unable to contain herself, she confronted him, shouting accusations and demanding answers about why he had taken the life of her kind-hearted daughter. Following him to the parking lot, she grabbed a chain from the bed of his truck and struck his windshield multiple times, fueled by grief and frustration. She later explained that all she wanted were answers for the loss of her daughter.

Darci Bass Accused Matthew Edgar’s Family After His Arrest

Matthew Edgar filed charges against Darci Bass following the confrontation. It led to an arrest warrant being issued for assault causing bodily injury, retaliation, and criminal mischief. Darci voluntarily turned herself in, but the charges were eventually dropped. When Edgar fled during his trial, she publicly accused his family of knowing his whereabouts and aiding in his evasion. Her suspicions proved justified when Edgar was arrested in December 2022 at his grandparents’ home. For Darci, his capture and subsequent imprisonment marked a sense of closure in her fight for justice for her daughter. However, she maintained that those who had helped Edgar hide should also be held accountable and prosecuted.

In a public statement, she revealed the fear and anxiety she endured during the months Edgar was on the run, describing how she constantly looked over her shoulder, worried for her safety and that of her family. Darci believed the most meaningful way to honor her daughter was by celebrating the life she had lived and the values she embodied. To preserve Livye’s memory, Darci and her family established the Livye H. Lewis Memorial Scholarship Fund at Sabine State Bank. Through this fund, they have supported numerous children in pursuing their education.

Darci Bass is Working as a Sales Administrator Today

Darci Bass has built a long and successful career while remaining deeply connected to her family and community. She previously worked as a Certified Tax Preparer at H&R Block and, in 2018, joined the United States Postal Service as a Rural Carrier Associate. Since 2022, she has embarked on a new chapter, currently serving as a Sales/Service Administrator at Michelli Weighing & Measurement. Originally from Zwolle, Louisiana, she has made Hemphill, Texas, her home and is an active and vocal member of the community.

Surrounded by her extended family, she cherishes the little moments of joy and celebration they share. Her son, Weston, holds a special place in her heart. When he graduated from high school in 2024, Darci couldn’t contain her pride. For her, Livye’s memory remains an enduring source of strength and love, and she keeps her daughter alive through cherished memories, ensuring her legacy continues to shine.

