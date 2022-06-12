Is Dark Winds Based on a True Story or a Book?

‘Dark Winds’ is a crime thriller set in the 1970s in the Navajo Reservation where a double murder forces two law enforcement officers to look deeper into themselves as well as their community. The show has a mainly Native American cast, a Native American setting, and was written in an all-Native American writers’ room. The crime that kickstarts the show is chilling, but so are a lot of other things. With so many true crime stories finding their way into a television adaptation, we wonder if ‘Dark Winds’ drew inspiration from real life. Here’s what we know about it.

Is Dark Winds a True Story?

No, ‘Dark Winds’ is not based on a true story. It is based on a book called ‘Listening Woman’, written by Tony Hillerman. It is the third novel in the Leaphorn-Chee crime series and was first published in 1978. While the author didn’t base the story on any particular real-life incident, he was heavily influenced by his own experiences to write this story.

Hillerman is not a Native American, but he was drawn to write a story with Native American characters. He felt comfortable with those characters because he saw himself in them. He found a lot of similarities between his own background and the situations in which Navajos had to live back then. He grew up in Sacred Heart, Oklahoma, where he befriended many Potawatomis and found kindred spirits.

The incident that pushed Hillerman to really consider writing a book with Native American background was when he returned home from the Second World War. In 1945, while working as a driver of an oilfield truck, he would visit the Navajo Reservation. There he noticed that they were much more in touch with their culture than the children Hillerman grew up with. He became fascinated with their ceremonies and customs and dived deeper into the subject.

In an interview published in the LA Review of Books, he explained how a novel about Australian aborigines made him look towards the natives closer to home. “The imagery stuck in my mind. They were really interesting, I thought. I thought it would be better if I could run this against a background that would be interesting. At first, I thought I’d use Apaches. But I was really much more interested in Navajos, and it seemed to me they offered much more opportunity. They’re a more complicated culture, and there are more of them, so I decided on the Navajos, thinking I would try my hand at a mystery and then, if I could go the distance, then I would write something important,” he said.

The story of ‘Dark Winds’ has Leaphorn and Chee as the mismatched duo who are trying to do their job the best way they can. While in the show, they work together, the books have them solving crimes separately. The first three books in the series are focused on Leaphorn, while Chee’s character developed from the fourth one. Leaphorn’s presence in the latter books is pretty scarce. In fact, Hillerman believed that both of them were so different from each other that bringing them together won’t work, because “they wouldn’t like each other very much”.

The character of Joe Leaphorn is well fleshed out with a complicated backstory and an even more complicated case to solve in the present. The writers of the show had a lot of material from the novels to bring a pre-planned depth to his character. For Hillerman, however, Leaphorn was more of an accident. He hadn’t intended to make him a big character in the books, but notes from his publishers made him reconsider.

“I’d become very enamored of Leaphorn as a character, so I expanded his role in the book. But I still had given him a non-Navajo name, and I was very careless. I hadn’t developed him as I would if I’d known he was going to be an important character,” he said.

