Darlene Ewalt Murder: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

NBC’s ‘Dateline: A Stranger in the House’ chronicles whether Todd Ewalt was falsely arrested for the shocking and brutal murder of his wife, Darlene, or if there was more to the story than met the eye. The tragic case captured the community’s attention and highlighted the devastating consequences of a seemingly ordinary life torn apart by betrayal and violence. If you’re interested in discovering more, including who killed Darlene and how she died, here’s what we know.

How Did Darlene Ewalt Die?

In July 2007, Darlene Ewalt’s life took a tragic turn when she was brutally murdered in her backyard. The episode begins with her excitement for an upcoming Caribbean cruise offered by friends. Despite her husband Todd’s busy football coaching schedule, her enthusiasm remained high. Darlene, known for her warm and caring nature, had spent her life in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, raising her children. Darlene’s genuine kindness had earned her many friends, including Patty and Chet Gerhart, who had offered the cruise tickets.

Although Todd declined due to his football commitments, Darlene decided to embark on the trip without him. On the night of the fateful incident, as Darlene sat on her patio, Todd bid her goodnight and went to bed. Meanwhile, Darlene remained on a call with Chet Gerhart, finalizing details for the cruise. Hours later, Chet heard a sudden change in Darlene’s voice over the phone, expressing shock. The call abruptly ended, leaving Chet concerned. Panicked, Chet dialed 911 and police arrived to find Darlene slumped on the backyard patio, her throat slashed.

Meanwhile, Todd Ewalt, Darlene’s husband, was found sleeping in their bedroom by the police, who pointed guns at him and handcuffed him. Todd’s son, Nick, was also handcuffed when he emerged from his bedroom. Rushing to Darlene’s home with his wife Patty, they found her lifeless body. Darlene had been brutally stabbed multiple times. The investigation revealed disturbing details, including Todd’s financial struggles, his affair with a coworker, and his declining football coaching career.

The evidence against Todd began to mount, casting suspicion on him as a potential suspect. Despite maintaining his innocence, Todd’s behavior and the circumstances surrounding Darlene’s murder raised questions. Todd and Nick were led into the kitchen while the police began investigating the murder. Suspicion quickly turned towards Todd due to his strange behavior and the circumstances surrounding Darlene’s death. Todd was taken in for questioning by the police.

Who Killed Darlene Ewalt?

During questioning, Todd claimed that he had been sleeping and didn’t hear anything as his wife was murdered. The police were not satisfied with his explanation and continued to question him, focusing on the couple’s financial difficulties and marital issues. Todd was subjected to a lie detector test, which he believed he had passed, only to be told later that he had failed. Todd’s family hired a lawyer for him, and he stopped answering questions without an attorney present.

The investigators’ persistence in questioning him increased as they became more suspicious of his involvement in Darlene’s murder. The case began to focus on Todd’s potential motive, including financial problems and marital discord. As the investigation unfolded, the district attorney and investigators worked to build a case against Todd, creating a narrative that suggested he had killed Darlene due to their marital issues and her intention to divorce him. Todd was arrested after he failed a lie detector test.

Adam Leroy Lane’s second victim was a woman named Patricia Brooks, whom he stabbed on 17 July 2007 in York County, Pennsylvania. She survived. His third victim was a woman in New Jersey by the name of Monica Massaro. He stabbed and killed her a day before he committed his final crime. His final crime transpired when he made a stop on I-495 in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, and broke into a house on 30 July 2007. He attacked a 16-year-old girl with a knife and her parents awoke to the sounds of her struggling.

Her 135-pound mother and 160-pound father were able to subdue the 245-pound Lane and wrestle the knife he was carrying away from him, even though the mother suffered knife cuts. Chelmsford Police were contacted, arrived at the scene, and arrested him. Lane was linked to Ewalt by DNA on his knife. He was linked to Brooks similarly. He also dropped some gloves with his DNA and one of his victim’s blood.

He received a 25 to 30-year sentence in Massachusetts for the attack on the teenage girl. New Jersey sentenced him to 50 years for the murder of Monica Massaro. In Pennsylvania Lane made a deal to plead guilty in order to avoid the death penalty. He was sentenced to 10-20 years for the attempted murder of the woman in York County, and 48-life for the murder of Darlene Ewalt.

