Where is Lyntell Washington’s Family Now?

The passing of Lyntell Washington in June 2016 was devastating for her family. Her 3-year-old daughter, Darrille Washington, was found abandoned in a parking lot in Baton Rouge, inside a car that was covered in her mother’s blood. Following the tragedy, Lyntell’s sister, Cyntell Washington, stepped in to care for the little girl and became one of the strongest voices demanding justice for her sister. In ABC’s ’20/20: The Barefoot Witness,’ friends and loved ones of Lyntell spoke about the immense difficulties the family endured in the aftermath of the crime and how they slowly tried to rebuild their lives while seeking justice for her.

Lyntell Washington’s Family Were Focused on Caring for Her Daughter After Her Passing

Calvin Washington and Margie Washington welcomed twin daughters, Lyntell Washington and Cyntell Washington, into their lives and raised them with immense love and care in Louisiana. Sadly, both parents passed away in 2010, but the sisters remained extremely close and continued standing by each other through every high and low in life. In 2013, when Lyntell gave birth to her daughter, Darrille Washington, despite doctors’ warning that pregnancy could be difficult for her, she considered the child her miracle baby. The sisters celebrated the new happiness together and grew even closer through single motherhood and family life. On June 8, 2016, when Lyntell went to meet Robert Marks in a Walmart parking lot, she had no idea of the tragedy that was about to unfold.

Robert killed Lyntell inside her car before disposing of her remains near an irrigation canal in Iberville Parish. He then drove her vehicle back to the parking lot and abandoned Darrille inside the car overnight. The following morning, a good Samaritan named Leslie Parms noticed the little girl wandering through the parking lot barefoot, clutching a pillow and covered in blood. He immediately called 911. While speaking to those around her, Darrille said her mother had been hurt by “Mr. Robbie.” When asked about the blood on her body, she innocently stated that it was “Mr. Robbie” who had put it there.

Darrille was also able to tell officers about the “boom” sound that she had heard on the night of the murder. The first family member investigators contacted was Cyntell Washington, who immediately arrived to pick up her niece. According to the responding officer featured in the episode, because the sisters were twins, Darrille initially believed that her mother had returned. She reportedly ran toward Cyntell and even checked her aunt’s arms for injuries, thinking she was actually Lyntell. Cyntell was later granted temporary custody of her niece and took the child into her care during the difficult aftermath of the tragedy.



Cyntell Washington Keeps a Low Profile, While Darrille Washington is Being Raised By Her Dad

In December 2021, Cyntell Washington testified in court about how she had cared for Darrille Washington in the aftermath of Lyntell Washington’s murder and ensured that the child received the therapy and support she needed. Darrille initially remained in her aunt’s care, but later moved in with her biological father, Darren Glasper, in New Orleans. Glasper has openly spoken about how he had left Lyntell shortly before their daughter was born because he was struggling with drug and alcohol addiction at the time and did not know how to handle the responsibility.

Since then, Glasper has become sober and turned his life around. He stepped up to raise his daughter, who is now around 10 years old. From teaching Darrille how to shoot to proudly posing for pictures with her, Darren has embraced fatherhood fully, and by all accounts, his daughter appears to be thriving under his care. Cyntell keeps a low profile and is not publicly active at all these days.