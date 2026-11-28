In 1986, a beloved 32-year-old golf professional named Sarah Hunter went missing for more than two months before her remains were discovered on Thanksgiving Day in rural Vermont. A local Vermont resident named David Allen Morrison was the perpetrator responsible for the homicide, but managed to flee justice for years. As he was linked to an unrelated kidnapping of a teenager in 1981, the authorities zeroed in on him again, leading to his prosecution. All the intricate details of the case and the decades-long investigation are covered in CBS’ ’48 Hours: Sarah Mattered,’ which also features insightful and emotional interviews with Sarah and officials linked to the investigation.

David Allen Morrison Was Convicted of Attempted Murder a Few Years After Killing Sarah Hunter

Born around 1960, David Allen Morrison was in his early 20s when he had one of his first recorded run-ins with the law for the kidnapping attempt of a then-15-year-old girl named Laura Sheridan in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, in the summer of 1981. On June 23, 1981, David reportedly picked up Laura, who was hitchhiking from the Lanesborough post office to her house in New Ashford. As per investigative reports, instead of stopping in front of her house, he drove past it and tried to kidnap her. The two got into a struggle over his handgun, and luckily, the teenager managed to get out of his car on Route 7 in New Ashford. A passerby helped her and reportedly chased down David’s car, obtained his license plate number, and reported it to the Williamstown Police Department.

Although he was charged with assault and battery with a weapon, David was found not guilty in court. A few years later, on the night of September 18, 1986, he was working at the Lehigh Gulf gas station in Manchester, Vermont, when 32-year-old golf professional Sarah Hunter entered the store to purchase cigarettes. According to his confession, he struck up a conversation with her and then tied her with a rope in the back room of the store. After finishing his shift, he reportedly forced her into the trunk of his car and drove her to Danby, where he claimed that he stabbed her in the ear with a pair of scissors and killed her. David then disposed of her remains in a wooded area nearby, got rid of the scissors in a swampy area, and cleaned blood evidence from his car.

When her remains were found on November 27, 1986, David became the prime suspect in the case. During his interview, he admitted to working at the store on the fateful night but denied having interacted with or seen Sarah Hunter. Months later, he was interviewed and given a polygraph test, which yielded inconclusive results. In January 1987, David reportedly left Vermont and relocated to Chula Vista, California. On August 25, 1988, he abducted a 20-year-old woman in her car at gunpoint and drove off before sexually assaulting her. The woman managed to escape the moving vehicle and survive the incident. About a year later, David was arrested on charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping. He was eventually sentenced to 20 years to life in prison for the crimes.

David Allen Morrison Made a Chilling Confession Decades Later

Decades later, in the summer of 2012, the authorities found DNA evidence in his car that belonged to Sarah Hunter, after which they charged David Allen Morrison with first-degree aggravated murder in connection with the killing of Sarah. He was extradited to Vermont to face trial. However, before his trial could begin in 2015, it was discovered that an error had been made in labeling the fiber evidence, which led to the dropping of charges against David. He was transferred back to California, where he was serving his 20-year prison term.

In 2023, the Massachusetts and Vermont Police Departments joined forces to review an unrelated kidnapping case of Laura Sheridan in Massachusetts and the Sarah Hunter case, as David was a suspect in both cases. The following year, David Morrison was interviewed in Solano State Prison in California, where he confessed to killing Sarah and kidnapping Laura. During the confession, he also claimed that he had told his mother about the murder and, after her demise, he lost his mind and committed other crimes in California.

David Allen Morrison is Currently Incarcerated at a Vermont Prison

Initially, David Allen Morrison pleaded not guilty to the kidnapping charge in connection with Laura Sheridan. However, on December 9, 2025, he changed his plea to guilty and also pleaded guilty to one count of murder in the killing of Sarah Hunter. Consequently, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction and an additional two to four-year sentence for the kidnapping conviction, to be served concurrently. As of today, the 66-year-old killer is serving his sentence at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, Vermont, with his earliest release date scheduled for October 2088.

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