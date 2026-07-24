David Fouts Murder Details and Investigation Timeline

In the episode titled ‘The Mushroom Mystery’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline,’ the primary focus is on the mysterious and tragic killing of 50-year-old David Fouts in Indiana in the spring of 2020. After his remains were discovered, the police delved deep into the case and uncovered a murderous plot carried out by someone close to David Fouts. Featuring exclusive and insightful interviews with David Fouts’ loved ones and the officials linked to the investigation, the documentary provides the viewers with a detailed account of the case and the investigation that ensued.

David Fouts Was Found Dead Miles Away From His Home

Born around 1970, David Michael Fouts met Katrina around the mid-2010s, after his first marriage ended in a divorce. After dating for three years, David and Katrina tied the knot in 2019. It was Katrina’s second marriage as well. They led a picture-perfect life in Pendleton, Indiana, until fate intervened. Around April 21, 2020, David went missing and could not be contacted by his loved ones. Three days later, on April 24, 2020, a woman walking along the road near Noblesville, Indiana, came across human remains in a ditch in the 21500 block of Overdorf Road.

Upon being notified of the discovery, the police rushed to the site and examined the remains. They found no signs of trauma to the body and no abandoned vehicle nearby. However, they noticed duct tape residue on the wrists and ankles. Soon, through fingerprints, they identified that the remains belonged to none other than 50-year-old David Michael Fouts. After testing the contents of his stomach, the medical examiner found a possible cause of death — ingestion of a lethal dose of poisonous mushrooms. Moreover, the manner of his death was ruled to be homicide. Thus, a homicide investigation was launched by the police to get to the bottom of the case.

David Fouts’ Assailants Allegedly Worked Together to Kill Him

As part of the investigation, the detectives interviewed David Fouts’ wife, Katrina Fouts, a day after his remains were discovered. She told them that he had been unfaithful to her and that they were living in separate homes. As per her accounts, she last spoke to David on April 21. Upon digging deeper into the history between the married couple, the authorities learned that in September 2019, David was charged with domestic battery and invasion of privacy after Katrina filed a police complaint. However, he maintained his innocence, insisting that he hadn’t touched her. After the judge issued a no-contact order between David and Katrina, the former tried to fight the charges against him.

The police went through Katrina’s cell phone records and internet searches, finding a list of suspicious searches she had conducted, including “crimes of passion Indiana,” “What it takes to get an arrest warrant for murder in Indiana,” and more. Her cell phone also contained a screenshot of the death cap mushroom, a deadly poisonous mushroom which was suspected to be the cause of David’s death. Her phone records also revealed her regular interactions with a man named Terry Hopkins, a retired police officer who was Katrina’s father’s caretaker. Upon checking the cell phone locations for Katrina and Terry around the time of David’s death, they appeared to be in the same location on April 21.

The Perpetrator Was Eventually Brought to Justice in 2022

As suspicions about their involvement arose, their homes were also searched. The detectives found a walkie-talkie in the glove compartment of Katrina’s vehicle and another in Terry’s pickup truck. In Terry’s home, they discovered duct tape, tarps, a box cutter, knives, zip ties, rope, and rubber gloves, all of which he was spotted buying on a security camera. Moreover, Terry’s DNA was found on the shirt that David was wearing at the time of his death. On top of that, David’s DNA was found on a rubber mat located on top of the lift cart, which was found in the garage of the Fouts’ country home. Finally, on September 17, 2020, both Terry and Katrina were arrested for the murder of David Fouts.

While Katrina was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, failure to report a corpse, and false informing, Terry was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and failure to report a corpse. Later, Terry reportedly confessed to the police about Katrina’s murderous plot to kill her husband by using poisonous mushrooms. Before he could stand trial for his involvement in the crime, he passed away. Eventually, in March 2022, Katrina Fouts was convicted of conspiracy to commit murder and failure to report human remains, but found not guilty of murder. In the end, she was sentenced to 34 years in prison for the conspiracy to commit murder conviction and one year in prison for the failure to report human remains conviction. Both sentences were ordered to be served concurrently.

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