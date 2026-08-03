What Happened to David Frost? Where is Mike Danton Now?

In the episode titled ‘Ice Cold Conspiracy’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Game Day Murders,’ details of the alleged attempt to get David Frost, an ice hockey agent, assassinated in 2004 are explored through footage and exclusive interviews with his loved ones and officials who worked on the case. The documentary also delves deeper into other aspects of David’s life, including the sexual and fraud allegations that he faced around the same time.

David Frost Was Allegedly the Subject of a Murder-for-Hire Plot

Born around the late 1960s in Toronto, Ontario, David James Frost is a former junior ice hockey coach who first became a coach of the Toronto Young Nationals, where he trained Mike Jefferson/Danton, Joe Goodenow, and Sheldon Keefe. However, his stint was cut short when he was accused of forging the signature of the club’s general manager and got suspended from the Metro Toronto Hockey League altogether. In 1991, David managed to recruit Mike Danton for the Young Nationals and soon became his sports agent. According to Mike’s parents, over the years, David’s influence on Mike grew to the point that Mike changed his name to Michael Sage Danton in 2002. In his defense, the sports agent claimed that Mike wanted to separate himself from his family because they had allegedly abused him.

As Mike played in the National Hockey League (NHL) for the New Jersey Devils and St. Louis Blues, David was in control of the player. After the end of the 2003-04 NHL season, the FBI accused the player of hiring a hitman to kill his agent and arrested him on April 16, 2004. His would-be hitman told the authorities about Mike’s murder-for-hire plot, which led to his arrest. Alongside him, his former girlfriend, Katie Wolfmeyer, was also arrested for being his accomplice. In July 2004, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit, a couple of months before his scheduled trial. On November 8, 2004, he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for trying to get his agent, David, killed. As per reports, Mike’s motive stemmed from David accusing him of alcohol abuse and promiscuity, and the risk of him telling the same to the club’s management.

David Frost Released an Ebook to Bring His Side of the Story to Light

Nearly two years later, in August 2006, David found himself in trouble with the law as he was charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation for the crimes he allegedly committed between 1995 and 2001, while he was the coach of the Quinte Hawks Junior hockey team. More charges of fraud, breach of probation, and impersonation were filed on March 23, 2007, after he was accused of purchasing gasoline with Mike’s credit card. On November 29, 2008, David was found not guilty of the 2006 charges. In addition, on February 14, 2009, he was also acquitted of the fraud charges after Mike testified that David used his credit cards with his permission.

By 2010, David began working as the Director of Hockey at the Laguna Niguel Hockey Academy in Laguna Niguel, California, under the alias Jim McCauley. A couple of years later, in December 2012, the former pro hockey agent claimed that he was constantly harassed by the police in the Kingston, Ontario, area due to the previous allegations against him. Because of that, he relocated to California with his wife, Bridget, and their two kids to start afresh. During a conversation with The Whig Standard, he also publicly denied being the subject of Mike’s murder-for-hire plot. That same year, he also released his ebook titled ‘Frosty: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly – Going Up the Ranks to the NHL.’ Since then, he has been leading a private life, seemingly surrounded by his family and friends.

Mike Danton Runs His Namesake Hockey Academy Today

After serving more than five years of his sentence, Mike Danton was released on parole in September 2009, but with multiple conditions, including no face-to-face contact with David Frost without getting permission from his parole officer. According to reports, while he was imprisoned, he took courses at Queen’s University. Denying that he put a hit on his former agent, Mike told Sportsnet in November 2009, “Dave and his family took me in for the first time when I was 11. I had always looked at Dave as a father figure. This was more of a son-father relationship. I felt comfortable with Dave, I trusted him and I let him deal with my hockey issues.” By 2012, he had enrolled at St. Mary’s University in Halifax, where he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and Criminology, and returned to playing professional ice hockey.

Over the next few years, Mike continued playing for different clubs, including IFK Ore, Kramfors–Alliansen, and KH Sanok. After retiring from professional ice hockey in 2017, he became an assistant coach for Valley Jr. A Wildcats. On the side, he also attended the University of New Brunswick, graduating in 2020 with a Master’s degree in Kinesiology and Exercise Science. Since September 2017, Mike has also been running the Mike Danton Hockey Academy in Halifax, Nova Scotia, where he currently resides with his wife, Nancy, and their two sons, Tanner and Jaxson, and a daughter named Sage. He also serves as the Head Coach of Pictou County Weeks Crushers.

Read More: Gavin Arvizo: What Happened to the Alleged Victim?