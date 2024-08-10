David “Dave” Pickton: Where is Robert Pickton’s Brother Now?

When Robert Pickton was convicted of the second-degree murder of six women in December 2007, he was also under investigation for the murders of more than twenty other women. He admitted to killing 49 women, but during the ongoing investigation, another name frequently surfaced: that of his brother, David Pickton. David had shared the pig farm where the murders took place, leading many to suspect that he couldn’t have been unaware of the crimes and might have even participated in them. Freeform’s ‘Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order’ delves into David’s alleged involvement and the pleas of the victims’ families, who believe he should be held accountable.

David Pickton Allegedly Had Connections With Hells Angels

David Francis Pickton AKA Dave was born in 1950, a year after his brother, Robert Pickton. Their parents, Leonard Francis Pickton and Louise Helene Arnal provided a simple life for the family on their farm in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia. As a child, David, alongside his brother, learned the daily operations of the farm and eventually began working there full-time. When both parents passed away in the 1970s, David and Robert took complete control of the farm. It wasn’t long before complaints and confrontations with the police became a regular occurrence.

Many people who knew the Pickton brothers during that time have alleged that they saw David associating with members of the Hells Angels, a notorious and highly organized motorcycle gang known for its involvement in criminal activities such as drug trafficking, extortion, and violent crime. Some even claimed that David was a member of the group himself. In 1992, David was reportedly convicted of sexual assault, but his punishment was minimal — just a fine of C$1,000 and 30 days of probation. In 1996, the Pickton brothers established the Piggy Palace Good Times Society on their farm, which quickly became infamous for its rowdy parties and gatherings of men, including suspected criminal elements. Despite numerous complaints from neighbors, an injunction to stop these activities wasn’t issued until 1998.

Many Still Believe David Pickton Was Involved in the Murders

After Robert Pickton’s arrest in February 2007 on charges of first-degree murder, speculation swirled around David Pickton’s potential involvement in the crimes. Although the police did not find any incriminating evidence directly linking David to the murders, the families of the victims voiced their belief that he must have been aware of what was happening, given that he lived on the same farm where the murders occurred. During the execution of a search warrant on the property, the DNA of 33 missing women was discovered. In David’s room, investigators found a pair of shears, but as a pig farmer, this was not unusual. However, there was one piece of evidence that did raise concerns.

Two buckets containing severed heads of women were discovered in the slaughterhouse of the farm when the search warrant was executed the day after Robert Pickton’s arrest. These buckets were found inside a freezer in the area, and while no fingerprints of Robert were detected on the freezer, David’s fingerprints were found on the lid. Some individuals involved in the case have suggested that these buckets might have been placed inside the freezer after Robert’s arrest, potentially implicating David. However, there wasn’t enough evidence to charge David in connection with the murders, and no formal charges were brought against him.

David Pickton is Living Near the Infamous Pig Farm Today

Families of nine alleged victims of Robert Pickton filed civil lawsuits against him, with David Pickton being named in seven of them. These lawsuits also accuse David of lying to the police in a 1997 attempted murder case against Robert. Rumors have circulated that while incarcerated, Robert confessed to an undercover officer that others were involved in the crimes. In 2012, when discussions arose about removing specific evidence, Robert submitted a request against it, claiming the evidence would prove his innocence. In 2014, David filed statements of defense, asserting his innocence, and has maintained that stance ever since.

In 2012, David Pickton established a charity in Ghana after a visit there revealed the lack of basic amenities. He publicly shared that he became ill after drinking water in Ghana, which opened his eyes to the harsh realities faced by the less fortunate in the country. Since then, David has kept a low profile. However, in February 2024, when Robert became eligible for parole, David made a rare statement to the press, recounting his experiences and reflecting on the situation. He said, “It’s a nightmare, a never-ending nightmare. As if you’re in a subpar film. Dreams come to an end. This keeps going on forever.”

David is currently living in another family home just kilometers away from the pig farm where the infamous crimes were committed. He divorced Sandra Humeny in the 1970s and has had little contact with her, even though she worked for him in the 1990s. He has two adult children leading their own lives, and his elder sister, Linda Louise Wright, lives in Vancouver with her family, far from David’s vicinity. Since Robert’s death on May 31, 2024, David has remained quiet, keeping to himself and not making public statements.

