David Rossillo Jr Murder: Where is Michael DiMauro Now?

In the episode titled ‘Graveyard Shift’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘How (Not) To Get Rid Of A Body,’ the details about the brutal and complicated murder case of David Rossillo, Jr. are covered. When he went missing in 2017, the investigators could not find any leads until three years later. Thanks to the exclusive and in-depth interviews with the loved ones of the victim and the officials linked to the investigation, the viewers not only get a detailed account of the murder and the investigation that ensued but also the impact it had on the community and the victim’s family and friends.

Remains of David Rossillo, Jr. Were Found Three Years After His Disappearance

Born on February 24, 1984, to David Rossillo, Sr., David P. Rossillo, Jr. was raised mostly by his father and stepmother, Wendy Rossillo, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania. He grew up in the company of several siblings, including three sisters Brittany, Celia, and Gianna, a brother named Timothy, and a step-brother named David Kern. While attending local schools, he had many dreams but his main primary aspiration was to become a personal trainer. As he got older, David focused more on maintaining a healthy physique and began being cautious about what he ate. In his free time, he loved spending time with his loved ones. With so much to look forward to and so many dreams to achieve, David suddenly vanished in December 2017.

In spite of his family getting the police involved in the search for him, there was no sign of him. Weeks turned into months and months turned into years, but neither the detectives nor his family and friends could locate him. On April 3, 2020, the investigators were looking into the disappearance of another Upper Darby man named Keith Palumbo, who had vanished a few months earlier. When their investigation led them to a slightly ajar crypt located at Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Southwest Philadelphia, the detectives made a shocking discovery. Not only did they find the body of Keith, but another man’s remains were also recovered from the crypt. Upon DNA testing, it was confirmed in August 2020 that the other body was of David Rossillo Jr. The cause of his death was seemingly multiple gunshot wounds.

David Rossillo, Jr. Was Murdered by a Warlocks Gang Member

Soon after the discovery of David’s remains in the crypt, a couple of cooperating witnesses came forward and claimed that Michael DiMauro, a member of the Warlocks motorcycle gang, had a hand in the murder. Furthermore, when the detectives inspected the evidence found at the crime scene, they believed that the suspect gained access to the cemetery through a member of the cemetery’s nonprofit board. When 33-year-old David, who was a prospective Warlocks gang member, finally arrived at the cemetery, Michael made the most of the opportunity and allegedly shot him at least four times.

Then, the suspect seemingly tied a rope around David’s neck before dragging his body to the crypt using a car, allegedly with the help of his other co-conspirators. Once he pried open the crypt, Michael disposed of David’s body inside, hoping that nobody would ever discover his remains. After the police had enough evidence against the suspect, they obtained an arrest warrant and in September 2020, charged Michael with the murder of David Rossillo, Jr. Rumor had it that the motive behind the murder was that the victim broke some club rules. Moreover, it was reported that everyone involved in the crime, including David, had been using methamphetamine at the time.

Michael DiMauro is Serving His Sentence at a Pennsylvania Prison Facility

Almost six years after the gruesome murder of David Rossillo, Jr., Michael DiMauro stood on trial for his crimes and represented himself. After hearing both sides of the coin, the jury came to a decision and returned with a guilty verdict in August 2023. The 51-year-old defendant was convicted of all the charges against him, including first-degree murder, abuse of a corpse, hindering apprehension, conspiracy, firearm charges, and tampering with evidence.

Several days later, on August 17, 2023, Michael DiMauro received a life imprisonment sentence without the possibility of parole for murdering David Rossillo, Jr. in 2017. Maintaining his innocence and planning to appeal his conviction, the convict decided not to pass any statement during his sentencing. However, the victim’s father, David Rossillo, Sr., took the stand and addressed Michael, “What you did to (Rossillo Jr.) was horrible, and I hope every day it haunts you.” As of today, Michael DiMauro is incarcerated at the SCI Camp Hill in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

