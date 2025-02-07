David “Super Dave” Mitchamore and Christy Brown Murders: Where Are Charles Frazier and Brent Stalsby Now?

Max’s ‘The Takedown: American Aryans’ is a four-part true crime documentary series that delves deep into the varied forms of crimes committed by the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas (ABT) and the measures that were taken by the authorities to put an end to them once and for all. Amongst all their crimes, the double homicide of David “Super Dave” Mitchamore and Christy Brown in 2007 rocked the entire community, mainly due to the fact that the former was a member of the organization himself. As the detectives dug into the killings, they were led to multiple perpetrators who were directly and indirectly involved in the crime.

David “Super Dave” Mitchamore and Christy Brown Were Found Brutally Murdered in Nacogdoches County

Born on January 14, 1986, to David Clyde Sr. and Catherine Sullivan Mitchamore in Livingston, Texas, David Clyde Mitchamore Jr. grew up in the company of his loving parents and his three brothers — Bryan Rogers, Tony Mitchamore, and Justin Mitchamore. He spent the majority of his life living in Lufkin before becoming a member of the Aryan Brotherhood of Texas. When he crossed paths with Christy Rochelle Brown, the two got attracted to one another and began a romantic relationship.

Christy was the loving daughter of Danny Lee Brown and Linda Faye, who welcomed her into the world on October 7, 1979, in Lufkin, Texas. Growing up, she was surrounded by the love and care of her sister, Melissa Brown, and brother, Danny Wayne Brown. Besides Lufkin, she spent several years of her life residing in the Hudson area as well. The mother of Dalton and Ravyn Henson, Christy was a waitress by profession and a member of the First Christian Church. Tragedy befell on August 10, 2007, as their bodies were found at a secluded area in Nacogdoches County, Texas, indicating the end of their love story.

Multiple ABT Members Were Involved in the Murders of David Mitchamore and Christy Brown

When the detectives launched an investigation and interviewed the victims’ loved ones and acquaintances, they suspected that the double homicide could be a gang crime. As they started to scratch the surface, they found out that David Mitchamore had broken one of the rules of the ABT as he failed to repay the debt he owed Carl Carver, one of the Generals in the ABT, for a long time. According to reports, Carl, disappointed with his inability to repay his debt, then ordered other members of the organization to kill David as punishment.

Charles Frazier and Brent Stalsby were the recipients of Carl’s order to take out the victim. Thus, on the fateful day of August 10, 2007, the duo lured David out to the East Texas countryside in the name of hunting, and unexpectedly, his girlfriend, Christy Brown, also came along with them. When they reached an isolated area, Charles and Brent shot him to death before killing Christy as well so that they left no witnesses behind. Besides the shooters, three more individuals were involved in the double homicide — Terry Stalsby, who helped in concealing the killers’ roles in the shootings; April Flanagan, who provided the shotgun and vehicle for the commission of the murders; and Carrie Christine Wood.

In late January 2010, all six individuals mentioned above involved in the brutal killings were officially indicted and charged with violent crimes in aid of racketeering activity — Carl Carver was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder, Charles Frazier and Brent Stalsby were each charged with two counts of murder, two counts of carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, conspiracy to commit murder, and being a felon in possession of a firearm, Terry Stalsby was charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, Carrie Wood was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and murder, and April Flanagan was charged with one count of conspiracy to murder and one count of accessory after the fact.

Charles Frazier and Brent Stalsby Are Incarcerated For Life

Several months after the indictment, in November 2010, April Flanagan pleaded guilty to the charges against her. In exchange, her murder charge was dropped, and she avoided a potential death penalty. Within the course of a couple of weeks in January 2011, Charles Frazier, Carl Carver, Brent Stalsby, and Terry Stalsby reportedly pleaded guilty to all the charges against them related to the murders of David “Super Dave” Mitchamore and Christy Brown.

That same year, on May 25, Brent received a life imprisonment sentence for his involvement in the double homicide. The following month, on June 21, Charles was also sentenced to life in prison. Moreover, April was sentenced to 180 months in prison, while Terry was ordered to serve 162 months of prison time. Being the one who ordered the killing, Carl also received a life imprisonment sentence on June 27, 2011. Meanwhile, in the next month, Carrie was sentenced to 10 years in prison. As per reports, a couple of years later, Carl got his sentence reduced to 35 years. As of today, Charles and Brent are seemingly serving their respective sentences at different Texas prison facilities.

Read More: Breanna Taylor: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?