David Tolbert: Where is the Killer Now?

The episode titled ‘What the Cameras Saw’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ delves deep into the shooting death of a 37-year-old north Alabama wife and mother of one named Savannah Hancock Tolbert in Huntsville, Alabama, in November 2022. What appeared to be a suicide at first turned out to be an elaborate plan staged by none other than the deceased woman’s then-husband, David Tolbert, who had shot her to death. In the documentary, the details of the case are covered through in-depth interviews with Savannah’s loved ones and the officials who helped apprehend David.

David Tolbert Staged Savannah Tolbert’s Death as a Suicide

Born in 1974, David Telton Tolbert worked as a Correctional Lieutenant at the Limestone Correctional Facility when he married Savannah Hancock in 2020. She had a daughter, Avery Foster, from her first marriage to Andy Foster. After their wedding, David and Savannah’s relationship began to deteriorate. The troubled marriage also led to Savannah battling mental health issues and seeking treatment for them. On February 1, 2021, David retired from his job and spent most of his time at his home in Madison, Alabama. Nearly two years after their marriage, on November 15, 2022, David reportedly shot his wife to death and staged it as a suicide by placing the gun in her hand.

She was discovered in the passenger seat of the family car outside a Huntsville strip mall on Highway 72. David reportedly told his co-workers that Savannah had been waiting for him outside while he ran a few errands. As per investigative reports, he then returned to his co-workers and claimed that she had died by suicide in the car. Initially, the police also believed that it was a suicide. However, upon further examination of the crime scene, the detectives ruled it a homicide and launched the investigation. Within a month of the killing, the authorities gathered enough forensic and physical evidence against David and arrested him. On December 9, 2022, he was officially charged with capital murder of his wife, Savannah Tolbert.

David Tolbert is Currently Incarcerated at an Alabama Prison

David Tolbert stood trial for killing Savannah Tolbert in May 2025. During the trial, an experienced Madison County pathologist took the stand and testified that the evidence pointed to the fact that the 37-year-old woman was shot to death. She claimed that in the suicide autopsies she had conducted over the years, she had never encountered one where the victim had a gunshot wound to the back of the head. On the other hand, the defense maintained the defendant’s innocence and argued that the autopsy didn’t completely rule out the possibility of Savannah’s death being a suicide.

Finally, after a day of deliberations, on May 8, 2025, the Madison County jury found David Tolbert guilty of capital murder. Consequently, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. After the trial, one of the prosecutors stated, “He tried to get away with murder, honestly it could be a TV show, he framed his wife’s suicide. He knew she had mental health issues, he planted the seeds in everyone’s head that she was suicidal. He didn’t factor in the science and the forensic pathologist that could determine he was the shooter in this case.”

Not long after his conviction, David and his defense counsel filed an appeal seeking a retrial or reversal of his conviction. However, on June 10, 2025, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals denied his requests and upheld his conviction, arguing that the evidence supported the jury’s decision. In February 2026, the Alabama Supreme Court also declined to hear his new appeal. As of today, the 52-year-old killer is serving his life sentence at the Limestone Correctional Facility in Limestone County, Alabama.

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