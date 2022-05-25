Dawn Meade Murder: Where is Gregory Veres Now?

In September 2017, what seemed like a hit-and-run incident turned out to be cold-blooded murder. Dawn Meade’s body was found near a residential area in Louisa, Virginia, leading to an inquiry into her death. Investigation Discovery’s ‘See No Evil: Driven to Murder’ examines the case and the aftermath of the slaying. So, if you’re curious about what happened to Dawn and who killed her, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Dawn Meade Die?

Dawn Marie Meade was born in March 1977 in Norwalk, Connecticut. She graduated from Fairfield Warde High School in Connecticut. The 40-year-old had her only son, Joseph, at the age of 16 and did everything she could to provide a better life for him. Apart from spending time with loved ones, Dawn loved nature and music festivals. At the time of the incident, she lived in Louisa, having moved there just months prior.

At around 8 AM on September 22, 2017, a passerby located Dawn’s body at the rear gate of Blue Ridge Shores Subdivision in Louisa. It appeared that she was hit by a vehicle at high speed. The authorities later learned that the incident occurred at around 12:35 AM on September 22, and Dawn had bounced off the hood and windshield of a car after it hit her at approximately 60 mph.

Who Killed Dawn Meade?

The authorities then learned that Dawn had been in a relationship with Gregory Veres for about two years, and the two previously lived in Connecticut before moving to Louisa. At the time of the incident, they stayed at Gregory’s grandmother’s house. Naturally, the police looked into Gregory, brought him in for questioning, and soon realized what had happened to Dawn.

Through the investigation, the authorities learned that Dawn and Gregory were in an argument before the incident regarding a restraining order that she filed against him in February 2017. This was from back when they were still living in Connecticut. At some point, Dawn got out of the car they were in at the time and began to walk home. The authorities believed that Gregory, using his grandmother’s vehicle, hunted Dawn down and hit her with it at around 60 mph.

According to the prosecution, the impact was so hard that Dawn’s leg was left with an imprint of the car’s grill. The car was also heavily damaged in the process. The Commonwealth’s attorney added, “This is a tragic case where the defendant killed his girlfriend and treated her worse than a dog. He killed her in the middle of the night and left her alone, cold and in the dark, on the side of the road.”

Where is Gregory Veres Now?

In court, Gregory claimed that he was too drunk to have realized what was going on. While the defense’s expert said Gregory’s blood alcohol concentration was high enough for that to be possible, the prosecution’s expert refuted that claim. Furthermore, the authorities believed that Gregory changing clothes from a fluorescent shirt to a dark sweatshirt before killing Dawn showed premeditation.

In December 2018, then 31 years old, Gregory was found guilty of first-degree murder and felony hit-and-run. In March 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison and an additional eleven years for two other charges. Records indicate that Gregory remains incarcerated at Buckingham Correctional Center in Dillwyn, Virginia.

