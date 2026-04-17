Where is Debbie Flores-Narvaez’s Family Now?

In December 2010, when Debbie Flores Narvaez went missing from Las Vegas, Nevada, it was an extremely tough time for her parents, Elsie Narvaez and Carlos Flores Roman, as well as her sister, Celeste Flores Narvaez. In fact, in the days that followed, as the police worked through the case, the family appealed to the public for any leads that might help in the investigation, and that effort proved to be very fruitful. In ABC’s ’20/20: Death of a Showgirl,’ the family speaks about the case, the legal aftermath, and how they have dealt with everything since.

Debbie Flores-Narvaez’s Family Made an Appeal to the Public for Any Leads in Her Case

Elsie Narvaez and Carlos Flores Roman had migrated from Carolina, Puerto Rico, when Celeste and Debbie Flores Narvaez were still very young. The two sisters grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, enjoying a happy childhood that allowed them to thrive. Celeste had always been protective of her little sister and knew her inside out. She had always known about Debbie’s dream to become a dancer and a performer, and as she pursued those dreams, the family was very supportive of her. On December 12, 2010, when Debbie missed a few practices for an upcoming show, her friends reached out to her family. Immediately, Elsie and Celeste knew something was wrong.

Celeste said that it was unlike her sister to go off anywhere without informing her family or planning it all out. She had access to Debbie’s calendars, could see how organized she was, and believed there had been some foul play. In fact, as the investigation from the police’s side continued, the family set up their own website for tips and any information anyone could provide. Elsie also showed a text to the police that she had received from Debbie on December 1, 2010, which read, “In case there is ever an emergency with me, contact Blu Griffith in Vegas. My ex-boyfriend. Not my best friend,” which was quite confusing. This turned out to be a key clue that pointed investigators to the killer, and Griffith was arrested on the basis of other evidence and later convicted.

Elsie Narvaez and Carlos Flores Roman Always Shower a Lot of Love on Their Grandsons

Elsie Narvaez and Carlos Flores Roman were present at all the court hearings for Blu Griffith, and at his sentencing in 2014, they gave a victim impact statement. They asked for the harshest punishment against him, with tears in their eyes. It could not have been easy for them to live with the loss of a child, but Elsie and Carlos have done their best to remember their beloved daughter in every way possible. Their two grandsons and Celeste are their whole world now, and they make sure to keep Debbie a part of all their memories, big or small. While they prefer not to share much about their lives, it seems that they are now based out of Georgia, continuing to honor Debbie’s memory.

Celeste Flores Narvaez Keeps Her Sister’s Memories Alive in Her Life Today

At the time when the case was still ongoing and the investigation was underway, Celeste Flores Narvaez became the spokesperson of the family. She was the one who addressed the media on many occasions and was also the point of contact for the police officers. In 2014, at Blu Griffith’s sentencing, she said that it made her angry to think that he would get up and have the chance to see the morning each day, while that chance had been taken away from her sister. In 2017, Celeste appeared on the ‘Dr. Phil’ show with her mother, where Griffith’s mother, Charlene Davis, was also present.

Celeste defended her sister against the unfounded allegations of being volatile and a stalker, and her statement that Debbie did not deserve the fate she was dealt received loud applause from the audience. Celeste Narvaez is still based out of Atlanta, Georgia, where she is raising her two sons, Izeyah and Mycah. The two of them are what keep her going, and she makes sure that they know who their aunt was and continues to tell her story. In fact, she has said how Izeyah and Debbie shared a close relationship, and he still remembers her with all his heart, even making a small film for her in 2025.

In December 2025, marking 15 years since her sister’s passing, Celeste wrote an emotional message, saying, “The heart never truly heals from it, but as time goes by you become stronger in managing the pain and sorrow.” She has always been loud and proud about her Puerto Rican identity and even celebrated joyfully during Bad Bunny’s performance at the Super Bowl in February 2026. She has shared that she spoke about her sister’s story because she felt it was important to give it a voice, but at times it became too much and she took a break. She added that what inspired her to speak about her sister again in 2026 was seeing how many other families and people had drawn strength from it. Celeste continues to make sure life feels as normal as possible for her and her family, but not a day goes by that she does not miss her sister.

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