Debbie Waldinger Murder: Where is Luis Rondon Now?

A love triangle warrants several complications, and death is one of them, as was proven in the case of Debbie Waldinger. The 32-year-old woman was an integral part of a medieval reenactment group, so when the news of her gruesome murder broke out, it sent shockwaves across the entire community. The entire case of Debbie and her relationship is covered in the episode titled ‘Bloodstained Throne’ of Investigation Discovery’s ‘Fatal Affairs.’ With the help of insightful interviews with the loved ones of Debbie, viewers are provided with an in-depth account of the murder case that shook everyone.

Debbie Waldinger Was Found Covered in Blood in Her New Windsor Apartment

Deborah Ann Waldinger AKA Debbie was born on February 24, 1987, to Ana Maria Waldinger, who raised her to be a loving and compassionate human being. Not only did she try to be as helpful to others as possible, but she was also a huge animal lover, with a special place in her heart for the endangered ones. Given her love for animals and concern for their well-being, she earned a degree in animal conservation from Delaware Valley College. During her college days, she also became a part of numerous medieval reenactment groups and developed a liking for such activities.

One such group she was a part of was the Markland Medieval Mercenary Militia, a nonprofit organization that provided historical education through reenactments and battles at public events. Debbie used to travel across the nation for such events. She was also known as Catalina in the world of medieval reenactment groups. Eventually, she became a member of the Society for Creative Anachronism, a medieval reenactment group where she bonded with a guy named Luis Rondon. In order to be closer to him, she even moved all the way to New Windsor, New York, from Long Island, where she had spent her entire life.

On the morning of October 9, 2019, 32-year-old Debbie’s body was found inside her residence in the Southgate Village apartment complex on Union Avenue in New Windsor by a maintenance worker. The police were called immediately, and upon inspecting the body, they learned that she had died of blunt-force trauma to her head. She had a total of 12 severe blows to the back of her head. Meanwhile, the detectives searched the crime scene in hopes of getting clues and leads to get to the bottom of the case.

A Love Triangle Became the Death of Debbie Waldinger

Once the inspection was done, the investigators turned to Debbie’s family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers to get a detailed account of her life. Her loved ones informed the police about her love affair with Luis Rondon, who had broken up with her to be with another woman in the SCA named Joy. However, in 2016, she started seeing him again while he was still dating Joy. In August, when she learned that he had gotten engaged to Joy and tied the knot with her, she was distraught and heartbroken. Even his getting married could not stop Debbie and Luis from continuing their relationship.

When he and his wife bought a house in New Windsor, New York, Debbie also purchased an apartment in January 2018 just to stay close to him. Their affair would intensify when Joy left town for work purposes for several days at once as Debbie used to take this opportunity to move in with Luis for that period of time. At the time, Luis was a peace officer and a sergeant with the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority. In an unexpected turn of events, Debbie became pregnant with his child. Unfortunately, she lost her baby to miscarriage. In May 2019, Luis participated in the crown tournament in order to become the next king of the SCA. After coming out on top, he was anointed as king, and in October 2019, he traveled to York, Pennsylvania, for the coronation event.

On the fateful day, he dropped by Debbie’s apartment in New Windsor, New York, and reportedly struck her on the head several times with a framing hammer he had bought recently at Walmart, where he was also seen buying bleach and protective gear. After committing the gruesome murder, he fled to California. When the detectives had enough evidence against him, they went to the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreational Area, where he was arrested and taken into custody on October 11, 2019. Following his arrest for the murder of Debbie, the organization expelled him from the group. For a while, he was held up in a California prison cell while the authorities were making arrangements for him to be extradited back to New York.

Luis Rondon is Serving His Sentence at a New York Prison Facility

Luis R. Rondon decided to plead not guilty to the charges of murder against him. In September 2021, nearly a couple of years into the death of Debbie Waldinger, Luis stood trial for the same. The prosecutors claimed that his main motive for murdering the 32-year-old woman inside her apartment was that she had recently threatened to tell his wife, Joy, about their affair. Not only was he afraid of losing his wife but also his house and his pension from the Triborough Bridge and Tunnel Authority.

After several days of hearing both sides of the coin, the jury made a decision and returned with a guilty verdict for Luis Rondon on October 7, 2021. He was convicted of second-degree murder and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. A couple of months later, on December 15, 2021, he was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for brutally killing Debbie. At the moment, he is incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility at 11739 NY-22 in Comstock, New York.

