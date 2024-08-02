Denise Williams: Where is Mike Williams’ Ex-Wife Now?

When the duck-hunting enthusiast Mike Williams did not return home from Lake Seminole in mid-December 2000, a wave of concern and terror took over the entire community in Florida as they participated in the intensive search for him. The episode titled ‘Cold-Blooded Killer’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ delves deep into the disappearance and murder case of Mike through in-depth interviews with the victim’s loved ones and the officials connected to the case. When some dark secrets of his wife, Denise Williams, came to the surface, the case was cracked wide open.

Denise Williams Got Married to Mike’s Best Friend After His Death

Denise Williams (née Merrell) first met Michael “Mike” Williams at North Florida Christian High School in Tallahassee, where she was a cheerleader and he was a football player. They both graduated from Florida State University, and she went on to become an Accountant. They got married in 1994, and after five years, they welcomed a daughter, Anslee Williams, into the world. After that, she embraced motherhood and became a doting mother. However, their small family was broken right around their sixth wedding anniversary. On the morning of December 16, 2000, Mike left to go duck hunting at Lake Seminole, which was known for consisting of alligators.

He was quite excited to embark on a trip with Denise to commemorate their anniversary. Thus, alarm bells rang when Mike didn’t get back home on time. When Brian Winchester, a friend of Mike and Denise, found the missing man’s boat abandoned near a remote boat launch, an extensive search was launched, with loved ones and law enforcement conducting a thorough search for any signs of him in and around the lake.

It was speculated that he had been eaten by the alligators in the lake, which is why his remains could not be found. While the police were still searching for Mike, Denise claimed the life insurance of her missing husband. As the detectives dived deeper into the case, they learned that Denise and Brian had been having an affair at the time. Brian got divorced from his wife and he and Denise tied the knot in 2005. Nevertheless, the marriage eventually deteriorated admittedly due to his sex addiction, and they decided to get separated in 2012.

Denise Was Attacked by Brian When She Pushed For Divorce

Four years later, when their divorce was about to get finalized in 2016, Brian ambushed Denise in her car on August 5 while she was driving home from Florida State University, where she used to work at the time. He pulled out a gun at her and told her that he was thinking of taking his own life with it as he did not want the divorce. Although he calmed down and apologized for his behavior, she drove down to the police station and reported the entire incident to the authorities. This led to him being taken into custody and charged with the kidnapping and aggravated assault of his wife.

In exchange for immunity from prosecution, Brian made a deal with the authorities and unveiled some dark truths about the disappearance of Mike Williams. He admitted that he shot Denise’s former husband to death at the lake, but at the same time, he claimed that it was all her plan to collect nearly $2 million in life insurance. He even led the detectives to the site where he buried Mike’s body. Brian pleaded guilty to the charges against him, and in 2017, he was sentenced to two decades in prison for the aggravated kidnapping of his estranged wife, Denise Williams.

Denise Williams Was Resentenced and is Held up at a Florida Prison Facility

On May 8, 2018, Denise Williams was captured by the police while she was returning home from the university and arrested for one count of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, and accessory after the fact. On December 11, her trial commenced. After hearing both sides of the coin, the jury returned with a guilty verdict, and Denise was convicted of all the charges against her. In February 2019, she received a life imprisonment sentence. However, following her appeal in November 2020, the court decided to overturn her murder and accessory charges and reverse her life sentence.

During Denise’s resentencing in 2021, Mike Williams’ mother, Cheryl Williams, and his other loved ones addressed the court. Meanwhile, her attorneys claimed she had a minor role to play in the conspiracy to kill Mike Williams. Mike and Denise’s daughter, Anslee Williams, also asked for leniency for her mother. She stated, “There’s no way my mother would conspire to kill my father with Brian. She could not bring herself to do that. He acted independently of her. I never once saw him consult with her about anything.” In September 2021, the judge resentenced Denise Williams to 30 years in prison for conspiring to kill her former husband, Mike Williams. Currently, she is serving her sentence behind bars at Florida Women’s Reception Center at 3700 Northwest 111th Place in Ocala, Florida.

Read More: John Maloney: Where is Sandra Maloney’s Killer Now?