Derrick Dorsey: Where is Kim Dorsey’s Husband Now?

The episode titled ‘In Cold Blood’ of NBC’s ‘Dateline: The Smoking Gun’ delves deep into the murder case of Kim Dorsey, who was found murdered in her Jacksonville, Florida, house in 2012 by her husband, Derrick Dorsey. Focusing mostly on the victim and the investigation that ensued after her killing, it also features exclusive interviews with her loved ones sharing their views and opinions about the case. Since Derrick was a significant part of Kim’s life, questions about him are likely to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Derrick Dorsey Felt Guilty About His Infidelity

On October 28, 2012, firefighter Derrick Dorsey returned to his Jacksonville, Florida, home after a 24-hour shift, only to be greeted with a heartbreaking and life-shattering discovery of her wife, Kim Dorsey, lying dead on their bedroom floor. At first, he believed that he had the coping mechanisms to get through such a difficult time smoothly as compared to others, but he was proven wrong as the tragedy affected him to the core. When his employee, Lance Kirkpatrick, was arrested for the murder, he was shocked and relieved that his wife would get the justice she deserved.

As admitted by Derrick, he was involved with multiple women during his marriage with Kim Dorsey. He regretted his past decisions to do so and addressed the court during Lance’s trial for the murder. He said, “I was unfaithful and did not give her the love and respect she deserved.” Talking about his wife, Derrick said, “There was not a mean bone in her body. That’s the woman he took from me.” Even after Kim’s demise, he reportedly renovated the entire bedroom where her body was found and continued to live in the same house, which was also known as the “murder house” in the gated community for obvious reasons.

Former Firefighter Derrick Dorsey Runs a Screen Enclosure Solutions Company Today

Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Derrick Dorsey completed his schooling at Duncan U. Fletcher High School before starting his career at the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. There, he served as a firefighter and paramedic for nearly 25 years and retired in 2016, a few years after Kim was killed. Besides that, he has also been the owner-operator of 904 Screen Inc. since 2001. After retiring from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue, he embarked on a mission to raise awareness about the importance of taking care of one’s mental health.

Thus, in order to make counseling services accessible to more people and get rid of the negative stigma attached to it, he established New Hope Family Services and offered services like grief counseling and therapy. In 2018, Derrick landed a job at Tracy Riley Counseling & Hypnosis, where he served as a certified hypnotist. However, he supposedly resigned from the organization after a while. Currently, he focuses on handling screen enclosure projects in and around Jacksonville through 904 Screen Inc., while continuing to advocate for the necessity of mental health services.

Derrick Dorsey Has Stepped Into the Role of a Husband For the Third Time

Around the time Lance Kirkpatrick was convicted and sentenced for killing Kim Dorsey, Derrick Dorsey got married for a second time to Tracy Riley in 2015. It was, in fact, with her that he started the above-mentioned New Hope Family Services. Moreover, Tracy Riley Counseling & Hypnosis, where he was employed for a while, is a company owned by Tracy. However, things didn’t work out between the couple and they got divorced a few years down the line. In February 2017, he lost his longtime furry buddy, Dexter, after being a loyal friend to him for over 15 years.

By 2019, Derrick had started living in his boat by a river as he was constantly enamored by the view of the water right outside his bedroom window. A few years later, he got into a relationship with Aurika Anderson. After dating for a while and falling head over heels in love with one another, he popped the question in April 2023 and they got married on July 15, 2023, surrounded by family and other loved ones of the couple. As of today, Derrick and Aurika Dorsey continue to cherish and lead a happily married life together in Jacksonville.

