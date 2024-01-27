20 Best Police and Detective Shows on Amazon Prime (Jan 2024)

Detective shows have garnered a huge demographic, thanks to the advent of OTT. An exploration of the human mind and its complexities as showcased effectively through crimes and the investigations to solve the crimes, such shows offer a satisfaction that comes not just with the subject but also with their episodic nature that allows us to breathe, analyze, and assess the case in our own ways. In other words, detective shows are a lot of fun to watch. So, here we bring you the best detective shows available on Amazon Prime.

20. Citadel (2023-)

Starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Richard Madden, Stanley Tucci, Ashleigh Cummings, Lesley Manville, and Roland Møller, ‘Citadel’ is a spy action thriller created by Josh Appelbaum, Bryan Oh, and David Weil and executive produced by the Russo brothers of ‘Avengers’ fame. The series follows Mason Kane (Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Jonas), both members of an elite spy organization called Citadel, who are ambushed by the agents of the crime syndicate Manticore and presumed dead. 8 years later, when spymaster Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci) learns that Kane is alive, he is forced to bring Kane back in and get him to find Sinh as Manticore has resurfaced and needs to be stopped. However, there is one catch. Kane’s memory has been wiped out and he doesn’t remember anything about his days as a Citadel agent. How things turn out for Orlick, Kane, and Sinh and whether Citadel is able to stop Manticore is what the series entails. You can watch the series here.

19. Psych (2006–2014)

A detective comedy-drama created by Steve Franks, ‘Psych’ follows young crime consultant Shawn Spencer (James Roday Rodriguez) who seems to have psychic abilities. Along with his best friend Burton “Gus” Guster (Dulé Hill), he helps the Santa Barbara Police Department solve complex cases. While the two promote Shawn’s abilities as a psychic, his talent to notice and observe the smallest of details is something he honed as a kid under the guidance of his father Henry (Corbin Bernsen) who is a former policeman/detective who also served at the Santa Barbara Police Department. How the duo helps the cops solve the cases using their intelligence is what we see in the show. You can watch it here.

18. Chuck (2007-2012)

An action comedy series created by Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, ‘Chuck’ follows geek Chuck Bartowski, played by Zachary Levi, who inadvertently gets a lot of classified government information, embedded in his brain, thanks to an encoded e-mail. Now, it is upto Major John Casey (Adam Baldwin) of the NSA and Officer Sarah Walker (Yvonne Strahovski) of the CIA to ensure Chuck’s safety while taking him along on high-stakes missions not because they want to but because they have no choice. As Chuck tries to keep this secret-agent life of his a secret from his family and friends, he finds himself surrounded by crimes and conflicts of the most unexpected kind. To find out how he deals with it all, you can watch the show here.

17. Three Pines (2022)

Based on Canadian author Louise Penny’s novel series surrounding Chief Inspector Armand Gamache as he looks into various cases in the idyllic town of Three Pines in Quebec, Canada, ‘Three Pines’ is created by Emilia di Girolamo. It follows Armand Gamache (Alfred Molina) of the Sûreté du Québec police force as he looks into a series of strange and mysterious murders while being perplexed by the locals of the town who seem to be carrying secrets of their own. Dark, complex, and intriguingly baffling, ‘Three Pines’ brings together elements of horror, but not really, and crime in a most appealing manner. Gamache’s team includes Sargent Jean-Guy Beauvoir (Rossif Sutherland), Sargent Isabelle Lacoste (Elle-Maija Tailfeathers), and rookie Agent Yvette Nichol (Sarah Booth). You can watch the series here.

16. Line of Duty (2012–2021)

This British police procedural series looks into police corruption and its connection with organized crime. Created by Jed Mercurio, ‘Line of Duty’ centers on the fictional Anti-Corruption Unit 12 (AC-12), led by Superintendent Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar). Under his tutelage, we have Detective Sergeant Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and undercover officer Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure). Together they shine light on all that is wrong within the police force and how deep-rooted its connections are with organized crime. You can watch ‘Line of Duty’ right here.

15. Prime Suspect: Tennison (2017)

‘Prime Suspect: Tennison’ (also known as ‘Prime Suspect 1973’) is a British crime drama Written by Glen Laker and is a prequel to ‘Prime Suspects’ (1991-2006) that was created by English author Lynda La Plante. While ‘Prime Suspects’ follows experienced Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Jane Tennison (Helen Mirren) of the Metropolitan Police, in this show we see a younger version of the character, played by Stefanie Martini. It follows 22-year-old Jane Tennison as a police constable as she gets her first taste of violent crimes while being in a chauvinistic surrounding at the Metropolitan Police Service in 1973. Her experiences under the guidance of DI Len Bradfield, played by Sam Reid, lay the blueprint for the no-nonsense force she is going to become. You can watch the show here.

14. Dublin Murders (2019- )

‘Dublin Murders’ follows best friends/detectives Rob Reilly and Cassie Maddox as they look into the murder of a 13-year-old girl whose corpse is discovered in the very woods where more than 20 years ago a terrified Rob, with bloodied sneakers and no recollection of what had happened with him, was found by the cops. Now, Rob has to dig up the past and check if what happened to him has any connection with the case he and Cassie are handling. Based on the ‘Dublin Murder Squad’ books by American-Irish writer Tana French, ‘Dublin Murders’ is created by Sarah Phelps and stars Killian Scott as Rob Reilly and Sarah Greene as Cassie Maddox. You can watch the show here.

13. New York Undercover (1994–1999)

Created by Dick Wolf and Kevin Arkadie, ‘New York Undercover’ chronicles the professional and personal lives of New York police Detectives J.C. Williams (Malik Yoba) and Eddie Torres (Michael DeLorenzo) who work undercover in New York City’s Fourth Precinct and handle cases involving corruption, drugs, robbery, rape, and murder. Williams is a divorced father of a young boy while Torres is the son of a drug-addict. How these two guys cope with their respective issues while working together, like a father-son duo, to solve crimes is what we get to see in the series. You can watch ‘New York Undercover’ here.

12. Monk (2002–2009)

A winner of eight Emmys and a Golden Globe, ‘Monk’ is an investigative comedy-drama created by Andy Breckman and starring Tony Shalhoub as private detective Adrian Monk. Adrian’s unorthodox techniques, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other phobias seem to fall in line with the unusual cases that he looks into. Then, there is also his wife’s unsolved murder which made him this way and cost him his job as a homicide detective at the San Francisco Police Department. His investigations into his wife’s murders as well as the other cases, with elements of genuine comedy incorporated, make ‘Monk’ a must-watch. You can check it out right here.

11. Intelligence (2005–2007)

A Canadian crime drama created by Chris Haddock, ‘Intelligence’ explores the outcomes of the deal between Mary Spalding (Klea Scott), director of the Vancouver Organized Crime Unit (OCU), and Jimmy Reardon (Ian Tracey), one of Vancouver’s top bosses of organized crime. While Spalding has offered Reardon immunity, to keep it that way Reardon has to become a police informant and pass on crucial information (intelligence) whenever it comes by him. There are also people with their personal benefits involved, including OCU assistant director Ted Altman (Matt Frewer) who wants to replace Spalding’s position, and Ronnie Delmonico (John Cassini) who is Reardon’s confidant/business partner. There are risks at every step and any error can lead to terrible consequences. To find out how Spalding and Reardon make it work, you can watch ‘Intelligence’ here.

10. The Fall (2013–2016)

Starring Gillian Anderson and Jamie Dornan who feature as the protagonist and the antagonist respectively, ‘The Fall’ was created and written by Allan Cubitt. It follows Detective Superintendent Stella Gibson (Anderson) of the London Metropolitan Police as she is sent to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) and tasked with looking into the case of a series of murders of professional women in Belfast, which has been ongoing for almost 30 days. The culprit is Paul Spector (Dornan), a serial killer/father/husband living two lives. How Gibson maneuvers the investigation while coping with the politics at PSNI is what we see in this crime drama. You can watch ‘The Fall’ here.

9. Endeavour (2012–2023)

A British detective drama created by Russell Lewis and based on characters by Colin Dexter, ‘Endeavour’ is set in Set in Oxford during the 1960s and 1970s and follows young Endeavour Morse (Shaun Evans) and his experiences after he is sent from the Carshall-Newtown Police to the Oxford City Police CID as a detective constable under the mentorship of veteran Detective Inspector Fred Thursday (Roger Allam). The series serves as a prequel to the ‘Inspector Morse’ series that is based on Colin Dexter’s novel series, which ran from 1987 to 2000. The rest of the cast includes Anton Lesser, Jack Laskey, Sean Rigby, James Bradshaw, and Abigail Thaw. You can watch the show here.

8. Murdoch Mysteries (2008-)

Set in Toronto, Canada, during the 1890s, ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ is based on characters from the ‘Detective Murdoch’ novels by British-Canadian writer Maureen Jennings. Developed for television by R.B. Carney, Cal Coons, and Alexandra Zarowny, the series follows Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) as he tries to solve cases assisted by Inspector Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Doctor Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), and constable George Crabtree (Jonny Harris). What makes Murdoch special is his use of investigative methods that weren’t usual at the time if not completely unheard of. These include analysis of fingerprints, blood tests, monitoring aka surveillance, sonar, and more. While all these are commonplace today, viewers are sure to find it thrilling at the very thought of whether they were available then and how they probably came into being.

There are also real personalities shown in the series, those who existed during the time, like American showman Buffalo Bill Cody, Former U.S. president Theodore Roosevelt, American novelist Jack London, escape artist Harry Houdini, and former U.K. Prime Minister Winston Churchill. This, along with the show’s setting gives it a realistic touch. You can watch ‘Murdoch Mysteries’ here.

7. Tin Star (2017–2020)

Created by Rowan Joffé, ‘Tin Star’ follows former undercover police detective Jim Worth who arrives with his family of four, including his wife Angela, in a small town called Little Big Bear in the Canadian Rockies, where he is appointed the police chief. Unbeknownst to their neighbors, Jim has a dark past that involves his now-locked-away identity Jack Devlin, a violent alcoholic guy. So when he loses a friend who dies a mysterious death, he decides to look into the matter, only to lock horns with North Stream Oil which is a huge powerful oil company, its representatives, and its migrant workers, some of whom might just be faces from Jim’s aka Jack’s past. Starring Tim Roth as Jim Worth and Genevieve O’Reilly as Angela, ‘Tin Star’ is a gripping noirish crime drama. You can watch it here.

6. Unforgotten (2015-)

Created by Chris Lang, ‘Unforgotten’ is a British crime drama that follows cold cases of murder (unsolved murder cases from the past that have been shelved but into which investigation can resume based on new clues and testimonies). Looking into such cases is a team led by DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) (Season 1-4), DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar), and DCI Jessie James (Sinéad Keenan) (for Season 5). As the investigation progresses, we get to meet characters who are somehow linked with the victim as well as see how the case takes an emotional toll on the victims’ families, the suspects, and the detectives too. You can watch the first ‘Unforgotten’ here.

5. Reacher (2022-)

An immensely popular Amazon original series, ‘Reacher’ is based on the “Jack Reacher” novel series by Lee Child and was developed for the screen by Nick Santora. The show follows highly trained former U.S. Army Military Police Major Jack Reacher who is now a drifter and gets tangled, deliberately or otherwise due to his sense of law and order, in cases and conspiracies of the place he is staying in. Alan Ritchson is perfect as the titular character and plays the role with the apt amount of strength and softness that it requires. The rest of the cast includes Malcolm Goodwin, Willa Fitzgerald, Bruce McGill, Serinda Swan, and Robert Patrick. You can watch ‘Reacher’ here.

4. Farzi (2023- )

Created by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.), ‘Farzi’ is an Indian Hindi-language black comedy crime thriller starring Shahid Kapoor, Bhuvan Arora, Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, and Kay Kay Menon. It follows Sunny (Kapoor), a middle-class guy, whose abilities as an artist bring him, along with his best friend Firoz (Arora), into the illegal business of counterfeiting money. He manages to replicate an Indian currency note to the last detail and starts printing. His talents are noticed by a gangster named Mansoor Dalal (Menon), and the two friends make a deal with him. However, soon they find themselves on the radar of Michael Vedanayagam (Sethupathi) who is the head of the Counterfeiting & Currency Fraud Analysis & Research Team, and Megha Vyas (Khanna) who is an RBI (Reserve Bank of India) officer. One of the best shows to come out of India on Amazon Prime, ‘Farzi’ (which translates to “fakes”) is a must-watch. You can check it out right here.

3. Chicago P.D. (2014-)

A long-running show that is a spin-off of ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.’ is created by Dick Wolf and Matt Olmstead. It centers on the Intelligence Unit of the fictional 21st District of the Chicago Police Department. Led by Detective Sergeant Hank Voight (Jason Beghe), the squad looks into murders, drug trafficking, organized crime, and more, and grabs those responsible. Voight’s team includes Detective Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda), young detective/former military Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer), his partner Erin Lindsay (Sophia Bush) whose bad past was replaced with a good present due to Voight, undercover detective Alvin Olinsky (Elias Koteas) and his partner sharp-witted cadet Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). Together they must fit in with the ever-changing political climate of Chicago while looking for new ways to track down the criminals. You can watch ‘Chicago P.D.’ here.

2. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (2018–2023)

Based on Tom Clancy’s popular ‘Ryanverse’ characters and novel series centering on the titular character, this thrilling and captivating show is created by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland. It follows John Krasinski as CIA analyst Jack Ryan who finds himself in the middle of international-level conspiracies and threats due to his exceptional research skills and military experience. Such cases range from terrorist attacks to political warfare to nuclear attacks to corruption within the CIA. One of the most expensive series ever, ‘Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan’ is backed, among others, by Michael Bay who serves as an executive producer. Joining Krasinski, we have Wendell Pierce, Ali Suliman, Jordi Mollà, Michael Kelly, John Hoogenakker, Noomi Rapace, Abbie Cornish, and Michael Peña. You can watch the series here.

1. Bosch (2014–2021)

Developed by Eric Overmyer, ‘Bosch’ is a police procedural drama starring Titus Welliver as LAPD detective Harry Bosch. The series is adapted from the best-selling Harry Bosch book series by Michael Connelly and follows Bosch and partner Detective Jerry Edgar (Jamie Hector) aka J. Edgar who solve the most complex of crimes and look into high-stakes cases in Los Angeles while dealing with the politics that exists without their department and without as well as their respective personal and professional lives. With its neo-noir nature that is further stressed by the seriousness of the plots that include murders, police brutality, drugs, arson, and more, ‘Bosch’ is the longest-running original series of Amazon, and for good reason. You can watch the series here.

